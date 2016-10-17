Patrick Peterson preps for game in dinosaur costume

The throwing game, which originated last season and was documented beautifully on the Cards documentary series All or Nothing, has forged on even without NFL Films hovering in the middle distance.
Last month, we saw Carson Palmer jogging on the field at University of Phoenix Stadium looking like a deranged Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. On Monday, before Arizona's key primetime showdown against the New York Jets, it was Patrick Peterson's turn to take the jog of shame.
No one loses Chuck It To The Bucket more than Peterson, and we continue to respect his ongoing commitment to paying his debts. He's the Lannister of stupid football games in this sense.
Another look for posterity ...
Good job, fun football guys.