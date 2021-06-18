Patrick Mahomes' next challenge in Kansas City: Learning to do more with less

Ask Aaron Rodgers (who's had Davante Adams in Green Bay), Drew Brees (who relied heavily on Michael Thomas prior to his retirement in New Orleans) or Tom Brady (who won with plenty of no-name receivers in New England before joining a loaded Tampa Bay roster last year). Mahomes, who signed a massive extension last summer, is entering the point in his career where his price tag will inflate dramatically. Though Over The Cap lists his cap number for 2021 at $7.4 million after his contract was restructured, Mahomes is scheduled to count for $35.8 million against the cap in 2022, and the figure only grows from there. The more money the quarterback makes, the more critical it becomes for teams to develop weapons instead of shopping for them. Most great quarterbacks only have one or two high-caliber pass catchers to rely upon. Mahomes has spent the first three years of his starting career playing with three, thanks to the presence in that span of Sammy Watkins, who left in free agency this offseason.

The Chiefs have been quite open about the bad taste still lingering from their 31-9 loss to Tampa Bay in Super Bowl LV. As much as people point to Kansas City's offensive line injuries in that contest, what also couldn't be overlooked were the limitations at receiver that night. Every other receiver not named Hill or Kelce, many of whom Mahomes listed in that earlier quote, did nothing of note in that game. When Mahomes needed to make a play, he couldn't depend on anybody other than his stars.

In retrospect, that contest was a potential glimpse into the future for Mahomes and the Chiefs. It showed what life could be like with a porous offensive line and only a couple of receivers who could be difference-makers. The Chiefs used this offseason to invest heavily in the line, trading for Orlando Brown﻿, signing Joe Thuney, Austin Blythe and Kyle Long and drafting Creed Humphrey to ensure Mahomes is never without adequate protection this fall. What they couldn't do was a find a way to lure another wide receiver to Kansas City to provide the kind of threat Watkins offered on those days when he actually was healthy.

JuJu Smith-Schuster decided he'd rather stay in Pittsburgh for another season than sign with the Chiefs as a free agent. T.Y. Hilton made a similar decision (by staying with the Colts), while Josh Reynolds chose the Tennessee Titans over a spot in a more pass-happy system like Kansas City's. Those moves left the Chiefs in a situation where they have to lean on certain receivers like they never have before. It also means Mahomes will have to distribute the ball more judiciously than he did this past year. It's quite likely that you'll see more targets for running backs like Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿, Darrel Williams and Jerick McKinnon﻿.