Patrick Mahomes takes part in Chiefs' first voluntary workout, five months after undergoing knee surgery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took part in the first voluntary workout of the offseason program on Tuesday, just over five months after he underwent surgery to repair ligaments in his left knee and four months ahead of their season opener.

The practice was closed to reporters, but the Chiefs posted a clip on social media that showed the two-time MVP making throws with his left knee in a brace. The Chiefs are scheduled to work again Wednesday before speaking with reporters on Thursday.

"He's in a good position to do some things," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said earlier this month. "There's some rules and regulations that go with that, so we just have to make sure we're on top of that part. But if he can do some things -- Phase 2 (of the offseason), remember, is there's no contact, no offense versus defense. It's phase 3 that you get into that.