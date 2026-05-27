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Patrick Mahomes takes part in Chiefs' first voluntary workout, five months after undergoing knee surgery

Published: May 27, 2026 at 08:36 AM
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Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took part in the first voluntary workout of the offseason program on Tuesday, just over five months after he underwent surgery to repair ligaments in his left knee and four months ahead of their season opener.

The practice was closed to reporters, but the Chiefs posted a clip on social media that showed the two-time MVP making throws with his left knee in a brace. The Chiefs are scheduled to work again Wednesday before speaking with reporters on Thursday.

"He's in a good position to do some things," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said earlier this month. "There's some rules and regulations that go with that, so we just have to make sure we're on top of that part. But if he can do some things -- Phase 2 (of the offseason), remember, is there's no contact, no offense versus defense. It's phase 3 that you get into that.

"So you just have to evaluate what you want to do there," Reid said. "He's in a position where he can do everything, I think."

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Mahomes hurt his knee in the waning minutes of a loss to the Chargers last Dec. 14, which effectively eliminated the Chiefs from playoff contention. He underwent surgery the next day in Dallas, and the hope all along -- through every video clip Mahomes posted to social media of himself working out -- is that he would be ready for Week 1 of the upcoming season.

Kansas City faces AFC West rival Denver on Sept. 14 in a marquee Monday night matchup.

Mahomes typically spends the first part of the offseason at his home in Texas, and wide receivers and tight ends will usually join him there for a voluntary, player-led set of workouts. But this season, Mahomes elected to do his rehabilitation work at the Chiefs' practice facility with longtime trainer Julie Frymyer, which allowed the organization to keep a close eye on him.

"He's throwing the ball," Reid said, "and he does it on his own, so he's not getting in any trouble here."

Copyright 2026 by The Associated Press

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