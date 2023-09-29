Panthers QB Bryce Young (ankle) to start vs. Vikings 

During Carolina's Week 3 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks, the Panthers' offense scored a season-best 27 points with a season-high 378 yards. Veteran Andy Dalton threw for 361 yards and a pair of touchdowns in place of Young.

Still, it's unsurprising that a healthy Young will return to the starting lineup.

Though Dalton could give the Panthers a chance of winning now, Young is the future of the franchise and needs to stack up reps and experience.

So far, the top choice in the 2023 draft has struggled.

In two games, Young is averaging a paltry 149.5 passing yards, 4.2 yards per attempt and has thrown two touchdowns to two interceptions.