Panthers fan names son after 'Luuuke' Kuechly chant

How far would you go for your fandom? Would you name your child after your favorite player(s)? Would you name your child after your favorite player's chant?
DeeJay Howell did. Howell, an avid Panthers fan, named his newborn son Cameron Luuuke Howell after Cam Newton and Luke Kuechly. If you're wondering about the three U's in Luuuke, Howell added his unique flair by basing the spelling off of the chants of fans at Bank of America Stadium. That's right -- LUUUKE.
"Put two on there and people will think we misspelled it or something," Howell told the Spartanburg Herald-Journal. "Three seems more intentional. I want to give props to Luke and his career that he's had."
Howell's wife, Sandy, who's in the running for Wife of the Year 2017, gave her approval. "I said, 'This is your story. This is your name.' I'm just a good wife that let him pick the name."
A few takeaways:
- At least this is a middle name.
- Kuechly is signed through the 2021 season, so he will likely remain a Panther for the next few years.
- Unique spelling of common names isn't really unheard of -- see Scot, Jaxson, and Mykel.