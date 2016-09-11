Packers use cooling tubes to fight Jacksonville heat

The field temperature in Jacksonville for today's Jaguars-Packers opener is 90 degrees with a humidity-driven "real feel" of 97. That is gross.
There aren't enough weird pools in that facility to keep everyone from a swampy demise. The Packers are doing their best to combat the conditions with an interesting method for cooling off their players. Here's Aaron Rodgers auditioning to play Dr. Otto Octavius in the 77th reboot of the Spider-man franchise.
This feels like something teams would use in 1976, not 2016. Give me the Vegas cabana mist fans all day.