Packers play Cowboys' Wiz Khalifa anthem after win

To the victor goes the spoils, and apparently, the Wiz Khalifa single.
Khalifa's 2014 hit "We Dem Boyz" has been embraced by the Cowboys and their fans since its 2014 release. The song served as the unofficial fight song of a 13-3 Dallas team that secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.
The fairytale ended with a brutal 34-31 loss in Sunday's divisional playoffs. As the Packers celebrated inside a tornado-threatened Jerry World, a small speaker blared a familiar tune throughout the winning locker room.
Cold, but this is how things go. Khalifa, meanwhile, has established himself as the go-to rapper for unofficial fight songs. The Steelers once adopted his Pittsburgh anthem "Black and Yellow" during their Super Bowl run in 2010. The Packers, who beat the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV, embraced the Lil Wayne remix of "Black and Yellow" titled -- all together now -- "Green and Yellow".
We'll find out soon enough if the Packers have another opportunity to run that back in a Super Bowl setting.