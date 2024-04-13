Packers DT Kenny Clark: New defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley will 'allow us to be way more disruptive'

Hafley's hiring comes in the wake of an up-and-down season for Green Bay's defense.

The unit ended up 10th in scoring and 17th in yards allowed despite the bottom seemingly falling out during a December stretch that saw the Packers lose to undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito and the Giants, allow Baker Mayfield a perfect 158.3 passer rating at Lambeau Field and surrender both the most points and yards the 2-15 Panthers managed all season.

Green Bay rebounded at the very end of the season and into the playoffs with a number of inspiring performances under Joe Barry, but it wasn't enough to save the former coordinator's job, nor was the overall output indicative of the talent on the roster.

Since Clark was drafted in the first round by the Packers in 2016, Green Bay has spent seven more first-round picks on the defensive side of the ball. Many have obviously come and gone, but Jordan Love remains the team's only Day 1 offensive selection in the last dozen drafts.