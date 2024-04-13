 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Packers DT Kenny Clark: New defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley will 'allow us to be way more disruptive'

Published: Apr 13, 2024 at 09:40 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The Packers defense has for so long been a case of broad talent, limited execution.

Green Bay's introduction of Jeff Hafley as the team's defensive coordinator is meant to change that, and Kenny Clark believes the new coach will specifically let him and the defensive line amp up the aggression.

"Fiery, his energy ... he's going to bring it," Clark said this week regarding his first impression of Hafley, per the team website. "He's going to challenge everybody -- challenge everybody to be great. That's what you want as a coach. You want them to hold guys accountable.

"I think this scheme ... it'll be good for us up front. It's going to allow us to be way more disruptive."

Hafley's hiring comes in the wake of an up-and-down season for Green Bay's defense.

The unit ended up 10th in scoring and 17th in yards allowed despite the bottom seemingly falling out during a December stretch that saw the Packers lose to undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito and the Giants, allow Baker Mayfield a perfect 158.3 passer rating at Lambeau Field and surrender both the most points and yards the 2-15 Panthers managed all season.

Green Bay rebounded at the very end of the season and into the playoffs with a number of inspiring performances under Joe Barry, but it wasn't enough to save the former coordinator's job, nor was the overall output indicative of the talent on the roster.

Since Clark was drafted in the first round by the Packers in 2016, Green Bay has spent seven more first-round picks on the defensive side of the ball. Many have obviously come and gone, but Jordan Love remains the team's only Day 1 offensive selection in the last dozen drafts.

With the rest of the defensive team-building the Packers have done outside of just those early selections, Hafley has much at his disposal to kick Green Bay's defense into another gear -- which starts with a leader like Clark up front but will be reflected in a different philosophy rippling through every level.

Related Links

Hafley's specialization was with defensive backs before becoming Boston College's head coach and then jumping to the NFL as Green Bay's DC. He favors a press-man scheme, different from how Green Bay operated for the majority of the past few seasons and a style with success often contingent on a powerful pass rush.

That's what Clark hopes to provide under the new approach, which will ask him to more frequently attack gaps rather than swallow up blocks at the line of scrimmage.

"I've always been a technical guy, but it's going to give that mentality to just cut it loose more within the defense," he said. "That suits my game well ... especially with my get-off and how I play technique."

Clark was third on the team last year with a career-high 7.5 sacks, bringing his total to 34 as a pro.

Still just 28 heading into his ninth NFL season, the three-time Pro Bowler is a pending free agent in 2025 due to the void years on his current deal.

If he and the rest of the defensive line are disruptive as he hopes under Hafley, the Packers could make even more noise than they did last year in the NFC -- and Clark could find himself in line for another lucrative contract.

Related Content

news

Rams set to snap seven-year streak without first-round selection

The Rams are slated to make a first-round selection for the first time since 2016. Should Los Angeles hold on to its first-rounder and make the pick April 25 in Detroit, it will snap the second-longest streak without an opening-round selection in the common draft era.
news

Cowboys' John Fassel on Micah Parsons returning kicks: 'He would be fantastic'

Discussing the upcoming changes to kickoffs, Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel admitted he'd love to have the playmaking Micah Parsons back to return kicks, but he knows that's truly fantasy football.
news

Dion Dawkins: Stefon Diggs trade was 'haymaker,' but I know Bills 'know what they're doing'

Despite Buffalo's big decision to trade Stefon Diggs, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins has full faith in the Bills and believes the organization know what it's doing in order to stay competitive for a Super Bowl.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow confident he's put in work to 'make sure I'm healthy' 

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is progressing in his return from last year's season-ending wrist injury. Burrow recently said that he's confident he's done what he needs to do to make sure he's healthy.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Christian Wilkins appreciates seeing Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's growth along career-best season

New Raiders DT Christian Wilkins feels fortunate to have had a front-row seat to Tua Tagovailoa's growth during a 2023 season where the Dolphins QB led the league in passing yards.
news

Panthers DC Ejiro Evero already likes what he sees from revamped defense

Armed with a revamped defense, Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is sensing a culture shift in Carolina that could produce a jump in the 2024 season.
news

Tom Brady 'not opposed' to NFL return if team calls

Tom Brady, who made a appearance on the DeepCut podcast with Vic Blends, says he's "not opposed" to a return to the NFL if a team calls him.
news

Ex-Bills safety Jordan Poyer looks to help Dolphins 'get over the hump'

Ex-Bills safety Jordan Poyer joined the AFC East-rival Miami Dolphins and is aiming to help his new squad "get over the hump."
news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht on Tristan Wirfs, Antoine Winfield negotiations: 'We want them here long term'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht says the team wants Tristan Wirfs and Antoine Winfield Jr. "long term." 
news

Texans' Hannah McNair on team's active offseason: 'We want to win now'

It's been an offseason of historical proportions for the Houston Texans, and the franchise's latest splash elicited cheers from the McNair family. 