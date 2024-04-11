Montez Sweat vows to turn around Bears' fortunes vs. Packers: 'I'm not losing to Green Bay this year'

"I'm letting you know right now, man, I'm not losing to Green Bay this year," Sweat said. "I can't do it, I can't do it, man. I'm not losing to Green Bay this year. We've created a real rivalry over there."

Sweat noted he's friends with several Packers players, including fellow pass rusher Rashan Gary, which helps ramp up the rivalry.

As a member of the Bears, Sweat started his career in Chicago 0-1 against Jordan Love and the Packers, falling 17-9 in Week 18 in Green Bay.

Green Bay has dominated the rivalry, winning 10 consecutive meetings. The Packers have won 17 of the past 20 games and 22 of the past 26.