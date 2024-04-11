Montez Sweat vows to turn around Bears' fortunes vs. Packers: 'I'm not losing to Green Bay this year'

The Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers rivalry has been heavily lopsided in the past decade-plus, favoring the club from Wisconsin. Montez Sweat plans to change that cheesehead-sloped advantage.
During a recent interview on the "Green Light" podcast, hosted by former NFL edge rusher Chris Long, an unprompted Sweat said he plans to turn the tide in the rivalry.
"I'm letting you know right now, man, I'm not losing to Green Bay this year," Sweat said. "I can't do it, I can't do it, man. I'm not losing to Green Bay this year. We've created a real rivalry over there."
Sweat noted he's friends with several Packers players, including fellow pass rusher Rashan Gary, which helps ramp up the rivalry.
As a member of the Bears, Sweat started his career in Chicago 0-1 against Jordan Love and the Packers, falling 17-9 in Week 18 in Green Bay.
Green Bay has dominated the rivalry, winning 10 consecutive meetings. The Packers have won 17 of the past 20 games and 22 of the past 26.
If Chicago is to turn around those gruesome figures, Sweat will be key helping lead a rebuilt squad. So, too, will the new quarterback -- presumably Caleb Williams.