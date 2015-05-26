Orlovsky: Riddick 'too good to not put on the field'

Orlovsky went to bat for Riddick last season, too, promising that the change-of-pace runner would churn out a breakout campaign. That never happened, with Riddick amassing just 51 yards at 2.6 yards per carry. Where he excelled, though, was the passing game, hauling in 34 balls for 316 yards. Despite his limited role, Riddick flashed the brand of natural gifts in space that make Orlovsky's praise credible.