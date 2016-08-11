Orioles manager not amused by Tebow diamond dream

If there's one thing Crusty Old Baseball Dudes hate, it's People Who Don't Respect The Game.
There's a right and wrong way to do everything in baseball: Don't flip your bat. Don't show up the pitcher. Don't steal signs from the catcher. Don't distract a fielder. Don't make the first or third out at third base.
If you do any of that stuff, you will earn admonishment from a Crusty Old Baseball dude, and in many cases, a fastball between the shoulder blades. Enter Orioles manager Buck Showalter, who was asked Thursday if he was intrigued or amused by Tim Tebow's attempt at a baseball career.
"Am I intrigued? No, not at all. Amused? No, not at all. I think about what these guys do in our Dominican Academy, and Delmarva and Aberdeen and Gulf Coast League and Frederick and Bowie and Norfolk. I take very seriously the stuff they have to do to get the opportunities to do what they're doing.
"Somebody will sell some tickets in the spring. I should be careful, we may sign him. I bet he was a good player in high school ... I was, too. And I played quarterback. I'll stop."
Gotta love Buck. And understanding the cosmic order of life, it's now pretty much a given Tebow will end up with one of the minor league affiliates Showalter referenced. Can't wait.