Odell celebrates 'anniversary' two years after 'Catch'

The Giants have won five games in a row and are primed for a playoff run; they boast a "Super Bowl defense" anchored by Landon Collins; and the wide receiver is finally having fun after weeks of pouting.
But Beckham isn't just celebrating Thanksgiving this week. No, it appears he's recognizing a much more important date, the anniversary of his breakout moment.
Beckham tweeted this cryptic message on Wednesday, Nov. 23, two years to the night when his career truly launched into the stratosphere.
Odell could be sending a public message to a secret admirer. In theory, he could be recalling fond memories of Bayou Thanksgivings past. It's even possible that he has chosen to profess his love weekly to his one and only kicking net.
Who are we kidding? The most likely intended target of this Turkey Eve tweet is himself, his right glove ... and poor, poor Brandon Carr.