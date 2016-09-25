Odell Beckham loses to kicking net

Whether he's warming up before a game, making plays on the field, squabbling with opponents, or venting on the sideline, the Giants star is always a spectacle.
Beckham was especially emotive on the day of his much-awaited rematch with Josh Norman. Beckham put up his typically stellar numbers, but was held out of the end zone for the third straight game and was unable to save the Giants from a damaging 29-27 loss.
Here's the full Odell experience, complete with a private 1-on-1 "Chill, bruh" stopover by Uncle Eli. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, this is the first career win for the kicking net. #history