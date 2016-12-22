Odell Beckham Jr.'s cleats featured encased grass

Here at the End Around, we don't really have strict publishing standards, per se, (shocking) but we tend to stay away from stories about cleats. If we really wanted to, every post written on this platform could be about cleats. That's how much cleat content is out there, in this, The Year Of The Cleat.
But we will try to help keep the reader informed when somebody shakes up the cleat game in a weird or wonderful way. Odell Beckham Jr.'s footwear for tonight's game against the Eagles qualifies.
Dead grass. Inside the cleats. The fine here could be unprecedented.