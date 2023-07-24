Odell Beckham 'excited' to return to field as Ravens near camp: 'I've been waiting for this moment'

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't played football in more than 17 months after tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI.
While most veterans see training camp as necessary drudgery they'd rather skip, Beckham's long layoff after sitting out the entire 2022 campaign has him pumped to get on the field with the Baltimore Ravens.
"I'm excited. I'm excited. It's been a long time having to sit out and watch other people and not get to play," Beckham said Sunday from his youth football camp in Baltimore, per the team's official website. "I've been waiting for this moment for a long time.
"I think I've always been like this, always looking to be motivated, looking to be great. So I think at the end of the day, my story will be about resiliency and just being able to bounce back time after time."
Beckham had a couple of suitors last season but never came to terms with questions about the recovery from his latest knee injury.
In April, he inked a one-year contract worth up to $18 million in Baltimore to add some pop to Lamar Jackson's offense as the Ravens gear up for more passing under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Baltimore signed Beckham and drafted Zay Flowers in the first round to bolster a wide receiver group that's lacked consistent playmakers.
"I'm excited about this team, we have a crazy team, crazy receivers," Beckham said.
Ravens veterans report to camp Tuesday, with full practices kicking off this week. It'll be our first in-depth look at the new plans for the Baltimore offense, which should lean heavily on OBJ and the passing attack.