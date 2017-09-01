Around the NFL

Notable roster moves: Ravens cut Zuttah, trade for OL

Published: Sep 01, 2017 at 06:55 AM
Jeremy Bergman

The Baltimore Ravens are shuffling the deck on the offensive line.

Baltimore released center Jeremy Zuttah after just two weeks in the building. The veteran offensive lineman signed a two-year deal with his former team in August after being cut by the San Francisco 49ers, who had acquired Zuttah from the Ravens in May via trade. (Follow?)

Zuttah, 31, started 16 games for the Ravens last season and earned his first Pro Bowl bid.

In a separate move, the Ravens acquired backup offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom from the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick. Drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the third round of the 2012 draft, Bergstrom played in 15 games for the Houston Texans last season.

Baltimore has suffered some setbacks on the offensive line this preseason. The Ravens lost starting left guard Alex Lewis (shoulder) and reserve Nico Siragusa (knee) for the season due to injuries. Plus, center John Urschel also retired this offseason.

Clearly, Joe Flacco's wall is still under construction.

The Ravens also released fullback Lorenzo Taliaferro, tight end Larry Donnell, third-string quarterback Thad Lewis and running back Bobby Rainey. The sixth-year veteran Donnell spent just one month with the organization. Lewis' release opens up a roster spot for another backup quarterback, unless Baltimore intends to open the season with Flacco, whose back has sidelined him this preseason, Ryan Mallett and Josh Woodrum.

Here are the most notable roster moves made during cutdown weekend:

  1. The New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks have engaged in a cutdown weekend megaswap. New York sent defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson and a seventh-round draft pick to Seattle in exchange for wide receiver Jermaine Kearse, a 2018 second-round pick and a seventh-rounder, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday, per sources informed of the deal.
  1. The Denver Broncos shipped backup offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo to Atlanta in exchange for a 2018 fifth-round pick. Sambrailo appeared in 10 games in Denver in 2016, starting four tilts for a porous Broncos offensive line. He has battled upper-body injuries throughout his first two seasons. With the Falcons, Sambrailo is a depth addition behind starters Jake Matthews and Ryan Schraeder.

Denver also released journeyman running back Stevan Ridley. The 28-year-old former Patriots back tallied 38 rushes for 109 yards and one touchdown in four preseason games.

  1. The Cardinals cut veteran running back Chris Johnson, Rapoport reported, per a source. CJ2K's latest stint with the Cards lasted little over a month and could be his last go-around in the pros. Johnson's two-fumble outing against the Falcons likely cemented his fate in Arizona.
  1. The San Francisco 49ers released quarterback Matt Barkley, Rapoport reported. Barkley's cut comes one day after rookie QB C.J. Beathard played the entire first half in San Francisco's preseason finale, in which he broke a highlight-reel 62-yard touchdown run that might have just won him the backup job behind Brian Hoyer. The fourth-year pro has spent time with the Eagles, Cardinals and Bears.
  1. The Detroit Lions released running back Matt Asiata. The sixth-year running back spent five seasons in Minnesota before joining Detroit in the offseason.
  1. The Steelers released veteran running back Knile Davis, Rapoport reported.
  1. The Browns have parted ways with veteran quarterback Brock Osweiler, Rapoport and Garafolo reported.
  1. The Bears have released wide receiver Victor Cruz, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the decision.
  1. The 49ers have released veteran RB Tim Hightower.
  1. The Seahawks have traded a 2018 seventh-round pick to the Patriots for CB Justin Coleman, the team announced.

The Seahawks are finalizing a trade with the Vikings to send CB Tramaine Brock to Minnesota for a seventh-round pick, a source told Rapoport and Garafolo.

  1. The Chiefs have traded DL David King to the Titans for a conditional 2018 draft pick, the team announced.
