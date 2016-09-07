NOLA police: Rob Ryan was targeted in ambush plot

Here's your weirdest story of the week.
It began when a woman, new to New Orleans, noticed a slew of missed calls on her phone from a number she did not recognize. She also received a voicemail, apparently left in error, that appeared to outline the plot to rob and possibly assault Ryan.
"He don't got no security," said the voice, according to a court document obtained by The New Orleans Advocate. "He's just a regular football coach. ... He ain't ... big ... like (rapper) Lil Wayne or nobody ... that got bodyguards everywhere."
Lil Wayne, for those on a multi-year sizzurp binge, is a world-famous rapper and New Orleans native.
Authorities later tied the mystery caller to two men -- Jockquaren "Jock" Van Norman and Larry "Alz" Quinn -- who were part of a larger group connected to a series of robberies in upscale bars and neighborhoods in the city. The Ryan-related indictment didn't stick, but the two men face a series of serious charges that could send them to prison for decades.
Getting fired by the Saints last November all of a sudden doesn't seem like the worst thing in the world.