Nightmare in New Orleans ends with Sean Payton's new contract

"Obviously this is an opportunity I've been waiting for for a long time now," Hoyer told me. "I never thought in a million years it would come in this year with the Cardinals in Week 16. If you would've told me that at training camp, I would've said you're crazy. That's the opportunity that's been presented to me and I have to take advantage of it. That's something from Tom. He said, 'Look, when you get that opportunity you gotta do whatever you can to make the most of it and coming from him, which that's how he started, it really sunk in. For me, this is a one-week season for me. And want to go out and play as well as I can and help this team get a win and finish the year on the right note."