Nick Mangold learned at Disney World he would be cut

Nick Mangold's 11-year career with the Jetsis set to come to an end after the team announced this week it's parting ways with the Pro Bowl center. The rebuild is realin Florham Park.
Mangold, long one of the game's most gregarious large humans, heard about the demise of his Jets career in an interesting place.
The timing of the pic is legit. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Mangold got the call right before he got on Splash Mountain.
The big man might have lost a job, but not his sense of humor.