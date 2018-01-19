Nick Foles' comfort level, Doug Marrone's role, Vikings' grit

"It was Sark's first year with us, and it was great, a great experience," Jones said. "We just got to keep building off of it. At the end of the day, him learning us, us learning him, what we need to look for, things like that ... I mean, it's just all of us. It never was on just Sark ... We're family here, we're going to fight for each other, gonna play for each other, and that's the thing. We know in-house that's what we're going to do, and that's the only thing we can do to move forward."