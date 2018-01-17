Lane Johnson's underdog T-shirt sales raises over $50K

Philadelphia has rallied behind the notion their No. 1-seeded Eagles are still considered underdogs.

After Lane Johnson and Chris Long donned dog masks following the Eagles' Divisional Round victory over the Atlanta Falcons, Philly fans bought the world out of said masks.

This week, Johnson is capitalizing on the enthusiasm for a good cause. The Eagles offensive lineman is selling "home dogs" shirts and giving the proceeds to The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.

Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice reports Johnson has raised more than $50,000 for local schools.

"We figured it'd be a good way to raise money for the schools," Johnson said. "It's going to the school district of Philadelphia. It's not going to one school. It's going to be spread out. We got that set up with the mayor.

"They've been doing playground builds here every year. I see what those kids have, and it's not a whole lot."

Sunday the Eagles will host the favored Minnesota Vikings with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. You can bet plenty of fans will be sporting underdog masks and t-shirts for the occasion.