NFLPA: 72 players tested positive for COVID-19, as of July 10

The NFLPA announced 72 players were known to have tested positive for COVID-19, as of July 10.

In a release of data termed a "one-stop shop of information" for players, the NFLPA noted the number of positive tests and provided statistics on COVID-19 cases nationwide in NFL cities, state-by-state tracking information and other details for players.

The 72 positive COVID tests represent roughly 2.5 percent of the rostered players. It's unclear, however, how many players have been tested at this point.

The NFL and NFLPA continue to work through the outstanding issues regarding players returning to team facilities, including economic considerations and testing procedures. The NFL sent a counterproposal to the NFLPA on Tuesday evening, and owners are expected to have a conference call on Friday.