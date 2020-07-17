Chiefs, Texans instruct rookies to report to camp Monday

The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans are informing their rookies that training camp is a go.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the Chiefs have instructed rookies, select veterans and quarterbacks to report for COVID-19 testing Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be used for physicals and equipment fitting with the rest of the team scheduled to report to camp July 25, which was the Chiefs' original reporting date.

Rapoport added that Texans rookies also were informed of a current Monday report date. Houston and Kansas City are set to kick off the 2020 season Sept. 10.

There currently remains no agreement on outstanding issues between the NFL and NFLPA, per Rapoport and Pelissero, but a team has the right under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement to instruct its players to report. Outstanding issues include economic considerations and COVID-19 testing procedures for players returning to facilities.