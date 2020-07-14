NFL expected to respond to NFLPA economic proposal in coming days

The NFL and NFLPA conducted a conference call Monday centered around working through economic issues brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

After news emerged last Tuesday that the NFL proposed holding 35% of player salaries in escrow, the NFLPA sent an economic counterproposal to the league on Sunday. Rapoport and Pelissero reported that the league is expected to respond to the counterproposal in the coming days.

Throughout the month, a number of protocols have been issued in an attempt to keep players and coaches advised as dynamics continue to change. The NFL recently released protocols addressing procedures teams must adhere to during training camp and preseason, as well as on game-day during the regular season.

Rapoport and Pelissero reported that another call, which will focus on health and safety issues, is scheduled for Tuesday. Among the issues being addressed include preseason, opt-outs and daily testing.

As things continue to evolve, there have been a number of instances of players and coaches voicing their concerns over playing amid the pandemic. Rapoport and Pelissero added that several coaches and GMs are frustrated with the lack of answers and don't think they have enough time to learn and get used to the protocols and procedures.