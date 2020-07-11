NFLPA sends economic counterproposal to NFL ahead of Monday conference call

As the NFL's response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the NFLPA has issued to the league an economic counterproposal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday, per informed sources.

The NFLPA detailed the following specifics within the counterproposal: no escrow of 2020 salaries, a flat salary cap of $198.2 million for 2021, the spread of revenue losses from this year over the 2022-2030 salary caps and payment of all fully guaranteed money even if games are canceled due to the pandemic.

Pelissero reported Friday that members of the NFL Management Council Executive Committee and NFLPA Executive Committee are scheduled to have a conference call Monday to continue working through outstanding issues, such as testing protocols and compensation, before players report for training camp later this month.

On Tuesday, the NFL proposed 35% of player salaries in escrow, a proposition not well received by several players, including Saints star wideout Michael Thomas. Pelissero reiterated as much Saturday, stating that the NFLPA doesn't want one year of players to take the whole hit.

Another component of the counterproposal focuses on paying players a "COVID-19 risk stipend" of up to $500,000 if games are canceled, Pelissero reported per informed sources. The exact figure would depend on when cancellation occurs, among other factors, he added.