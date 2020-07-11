Around the NFL

Saturday, Jul 11, 2020 08:59 AM

NFLPA sends economic counterproposal to NFL ahead of Monday conference call

Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

As the NFL's response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the NFLPA has issued to the league an economic counterproposal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday, per informed sources.

The NFLPA detailed the following specifics within the counterproposal: no escrow of 2020 salaries, a flat salary cap of $198.2 million for 2021, the spread of revenue losses from this year over the 2022-2030 salary caps and payment of all fully guaranteed money even if games are canceled due to the pandemic.

Pelissero reported Friday that members of the NFL Management Council Executive Committee and NFLPA Executive Committee are scheduled to have a conference call Monday to continue working through outstanding issues, such as testing protocols and compensation, before players report for training camp later this month.

On Tuesday, the NFL proposed 35% of player salaries in escrow, a proposition not well received by several players, including Saints star wideout Michael Thomas. Pelissero reiterated as much Saturday, stating that the NFLPA doesn't want one year of players to take the whole hit.

Another component of the counterproposal focuses on paying players a "COVID-19 risk stipend" of up to $500,000 if games are canceled, Pelissero reported per informed sources. The exact figure would depend on when cancellation occurs, among other factors, he added.

With Monday's call quickly approaching, Pelissero reported that the NFL and NFLPA are on the same page regarding not wanting the salary cap to plummet in 2021. He added that both sides are concerned about accounting for a multibillion-dollar revenue loss due to the restrictions brought on by the pandemic.

Related Content

Patriots gain cap space after settling salary cap grievances
news

Patriots gain cap space after settling salary cap grievances

The New England Patriots gained some much-needed cap flexibility Saturday after recently settling two salary cap grievances, gaining $6.55 million back in the process, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore (8) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
news

Chiefs backup QB Matt Moore re-ups for another season

Chiefs fans will get more of Matt Moore in 2020. The 35-year-old Moore, who filled in admirably at quarterback last season when Patrick Mahomes missed time with an injury, agreed to a one-year deal on Friday to stay with the reigning Super Bowl champions, per the league's transaction wire
Chargers TE Henry not expecting extension before July 15 deadline
news

Chargers TE Henry not expecting extension before July 15 deadline

There's still a chance it could happen but, as the days wane and the July 15 deadline draws closer, Chargers tight end Hunter Henry believes more and more that he'll be playing on the franchise tag in 2020.
Arizona Cardinals executive Michael Bidwill watches his team warm up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
news

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill tests positive for COVID-19

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced. The 55-year-old chairman is currently hospitalized but "his symptoms have subsided and Bidwill is expected to be released sometime this weekend."
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) rushes the edge during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns defeated the Steelers, 21-7. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Steelers' Dupree files grievance three months after signing tag

Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher Bud Dupree has filed a grievance with hopes that he'll be paid as a defensive end rather than a linebacker, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. 
Eagles discipline DeSean Jackson, keep him on roster conditionally
news

Eagles discipline DeSean Jackson, keep him on roster conditionally

The Eagles fined WR DeSean Jackson in the wake of controversial Instagram posts and said he "must also commit to supporting his words with actions" to remain on the team.
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett is shown in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
news

Buccaneers pass rusher Shaquil Barrett signing franchise tag

After months of speculation, Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rusher Shaquil Barrett will sign his franchise tag, NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs against the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl 54 on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs won the game 31-20. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
news

Patrick Mahomes: 'No slowing down' for Andy Reid -- or Chiefs

The ultra-talented Chiefs signal-caller is confident plenty of successful years lie ahead with his head coach still going strong and his lucrative contract flexible to keep other talent.
General overall view of the Allegiant Stadium construction site, Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. The stadium will be the home of the Las Vegas Raiders and the UNLV football teams. (Kirby Lee via AP)
news

Jon Gruden on Allegiant Stadium: 'Greatest thing I've ever seen'

The Raiders coach gives thanks and a pep talk to workers at Allegiant Stadium, which he says looks "freaking awesome."
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr (55) runs in pursuit during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Carson, Calif. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 39-10. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

'True challenge' awaits Barr, Vikings D after offseason changes

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr noted that building communication will be harder this year but that he has faith coach Mike Zimmer and his staff will help speed up the process once training camp opens. 
N.J. governor: Giants, Jets wouldn't need to quarantine before camp
news

N.J. governor: Giants, Jets wouldn't need to quarantine before camp

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy's Friday announcement that the state's quarantine rule provides some leeway for those whose travel has been deemed essential has opened the door for the possibility that the Giants and Jets players and staffs will not have to isolate for 14 days prior to the start of training camp later this month.
