Around the NFL

Tuesday, Jul 07, 2020 06:28 PM

NFLPA tells board NFL has proposed 35% salary escrow

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

As the COVID-19 pandemic has created concern and uncertainty for the upcoming 2020 NFL season, the league and NFL Players Association remain undecided in regards to aspects of testing, preseason games and training camp structure.

On Tuesday, economics have come into focus as the NFLPA informed its board of representatives that the NFL has proposed 35% of player salaries be held in escrow to aid in managing costs during the 2020 season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported per sources informed of the situation.

It is now one option on the table if revenue is impacted on league-wide basis due to the novel coronavirus.

A day prior, team general managers and coaches were told by the league that, though no decision has been made on how training camps will be structured, the plan going forward was that camps would open as scheduled on July 28.

Currently, there has been no decision as it relates to preseason contests, with the NFLPA voting in favor of no preseason games.

All of the changes are of course due to the ongoing coronvairus pandemic, which has brought about a multitude of new protocols for when players do return to team facilities and team practices.

Related Content

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, left, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes speak during a television interview after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
news

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs celebrate 'win-win' extension

Kansas City's concept of the expensive long-term deal provides Patrick Mahomes security while giving the team financial flexibility to keep the franchise competitive even with the QB making such a lofty sum.
Eagles 'disappointed' in DeSean Jackson over anti-Semitic posts
news

Eagles 'disappointed' in DeSean Jackson over anti-Semitic posts

The Philadelphia Eagles have spoken to DeSean Jackson about "offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling" statements the receiver made on Instagram.
Denver Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan during a game against the Cleveland Browns in an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 6, 2008, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
news

Broncos adding Mike Shanahan to Ring of Fame 

Mike Shanahan is headed into the Denver Broncos' Ring of Fame. The team announced the two-time Super Bowl-winning coach will be the 34th member of the Ring of Fame. Due to potential COVID-19 disruptions, the ceremony is slated to take place in 2021.  
NFLPA president JC Tretter calls on NFL to 'prioritize player safety'
news

NFLPA president JC Tretter calls on NFL to 'prioritize player safety'

The NFL Players Association president reiterated the union's priority is, and that of the NFL should be, "player safety" and that a return to "normal" as the league knows it should not be the goal in 2020.
Browns restructure Olivier Vernon's deal with no-tag clause
news

Browns restructure Olivier Vernon's deal with no-tag clause

Olivier Vernon, scheduled to make $15.25 million (non-guaranteed), reworked his contract, Tom Pelissero reports. The restructured deal includes a no-tag clause that will ensure he's a free agent next March.
Trae Waynes: Wait to officially sign with Bengals a 'headache'
news

Trae Waynes: Wait to officially sign with Bengals a 'headache'

Three weeks before training camp is set to open for veterans, cornerback Trae Waynes still hasn't inked his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bruce Arians, 67, plans to be 'real careful' coaching amid pandemic
news

Bruce Arians, 67, plans to be 'real careful' coaching amid pandemic

Buccaneers coach and cancer survivor Bruce Arians understands he's at a higher-risk level during the COVID-19 pandemic but doesn't plan to step away from coaching this season.
Gordon on Mahomes contract: 'If there's a guy that's worth it, he is'
news

Gordon on Mahomes contract: 'If there's a guy that's worth it, he is'

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon gives his thoughts on the historic contract of AFC West rival Patrick Mahomes.
NFL GMs, coaches told start of camps should remain as scheduled
news

NFL GMs, coaches told start of camps should remain as scheduled

General managers and coaches were notified Monday that they should plan on training camps beginning as scheduled, but no resolution has come on preseason games.
Melvin Gordon thinks combo with Phillip Lindsay will be 'electric'
news

Melvin Gordon thinks combo with Phillip Lindsay will be 'electric'

Former Chargers running back Melvin Gordon believes he'll have competition for RB1 with Phillip Lindsay, but collectively they'll be a great one-two combo. 
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) pumps his fist in celebration during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs beat the Texans 51-31. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Players react to Mahomes' historic 10-year extension with Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes signed the largest contract in sports history Monday after agreeing to a 10-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are reactions from players around the league, including KC's franchise QB himself, to the historic news.
