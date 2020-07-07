NFLPA tells board NFL has proposed 35% salary escrow

As the COVID-19 pandemic has created concern and uncertainty for the upcoming 2020 NFL season, the league and NFL Players Association remain undecided in regards to aspects of testing, preseason games and training camp structure.

On Tuesday, economics have come into focus as the NFLPA informed its board of representatives that the NFL has proposed 35% of player salaries be held in escrow to aid in managing costs during the 2020 season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported per sources informed of the situation.

It is now one option on the table if revenue is impacted on league-wide basis due to the novel coronavirus.

A day prior, team general managers and coaches were told by the league that, though no decision has been made on how training camps will be structured, the plan going forward was that camps would open as scheduled on July 28.

Currently, there has been no decision as it relates to preseason contests, with the NFLPA voting in favor of no preseason games.