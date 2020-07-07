Around the NFL

Monday, Jul 06, 2020 11:06 PM

NFL GMs, coaches told start of camps should remain as scheduled

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

NFL training camps are set to open in late-July and club general managers and coaches were told on calls Monday that camp start dates should remain as scheduled, though no decisions have come to be on how they will be structured, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

It is the latest development as the league and NFL Players Association continue to work toward a conclusion as it relates to the NFL preseason, with the latest news being that players are in favor of no preseason games.

All of the changes are due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought about a multitude of new protocols to deal with the novel coronavirus.

Prior reports were than the NFL was in favor of cutting the usual four-game preseason schedule to two contests, but the NFLPA did not sign off as there were those among union leadership who question the need for any preseason games in large part due to the risk of contracting the coronavirus while participating in games with no bearing on the standings.

The latest message in regard to teams opening camp as scheduled despite no resolution on the preseason slate might well be that, per Pelissero, "A fight with the NFLPA over preseason games is just getting started."

