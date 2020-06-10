Around the NFL

Wednesday, Jun 10, 2020 12:57 PM

NFL, NFLPA discussing possibility of shortened preseason

Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The NFL and NFL Players Association are discussing the possibility of shortening the 2020 preseason, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, according to sources informed of the situation.

Nothing has been finalized or is near finalization, but multiple team executives informed of talks currently believe they could end up playing half of the typical preseason schedule, going from four games to two, Pelissero added. A shortened preseason would allow for a longer ramp-up period for a league filled with players who weren't able to get their usual offseason work in with their teams due to restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Pelissero, there have been talks about implementing an earlier report date to allow for a longer runway for players to better acclimate themselves to the physical requirements necessary to participate in training camp and actual games. Some think the players won't be very eager to report early, leading to the discussion of a shortened preseason to allow for the longer ramp-up period to still happen within the confines of a schedule that has a hard regular season start date of Sept. 10 when the Chiefs host the Texans.

Perhaps most importantly, a shortened preseason and longer ramp-up period would also allow for the league's medical experts to better implement and refine safety and testing protocols for COVID-19.

"None of this has to do with when the regular season would begin. This is strictly about the preseason, having the testing protocols, the game day protocols, all up to speed," Pelissero said on NFL NOW. "Let's go back to 2011, coming out of the lockout, there was a rash of injuries league statistically, hamstrings, Achilles injuries, and guys just coming back in not the best of shape.

"That's why there've been ongoing discussions between the NFL and NFLPA about having some kind of ramp-up period, perhaps having one week of Phase 1, normally in the spring. Then a week of Phase 2 before the players even get on the field in a practice setting. If you just do the math there, and that doesn't start until the last week of July, it becomes really difficult to go from just doing basically strength and conditioning to playing in a game setting in a matter of weeks."

As we've seen with everything related to the pandemic, but especially in the sports world, time is the greatest asset available. While other leagues have been forced to suspend operations in the middle of their respective seasons and employ creative approaches to return to play, the NFL has been in its offseason for the entirety of the pandemic's effect on the United States.

That time is running out, though, with training camp less than two months from opening and preseason games arriving shortly thereafter. If there's a need for and ability to create extra time, it would seem wise to do so.

Related Content

New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) looks up from the sideline with his helmet off during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in Atlanta. The Jets won the game 22-10. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
news

Jets LB C.J. Mosley says he's been cleared for all activity

C.J. Mosley is back. The Jets linebacker expects to fully participate in training camp after being sidelined by a groin injury for most of his first season in New York.
A statue of former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson stands outside an entrance to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, July 10, 2018. New owner David Tepper said during a news conference at the stadium Tuesday that he is contractually obligated to retain the statue. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
news

Panthers moving Jerry Richardson statue in interest of public safety 

The Carolina Panthers announced Wednesday that they are moving the statue of former owner Jerry Richardson "in the interest of public safety."
Scenes from the NFL Quarterback Coaching Summit held Monday, June 24, 2019 in Atlanta. (Kara Durrette/AP Images for NFL)
news

NFL, Black College Football HOF to host QB Coaching Summit June 22-23

The third annual Quarterback Coaching Summit will take place virtually from June 22-23 and feature sessions led by Steelers owner Art Rooney II, Bills president Kim Pegula, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy, among others.
Bruce Arians pondering whether to keep a QB away from facility
news

Bruce Arians pondering whether to keep a QB away from facility

There are three quarterbacks on the Buccaneers roster. In light of the coronavirus, coach Bruce Arians said he's considering keeping the last one on the depth chart out of the QB room.
Baker: Plan for full HOF ceremony, but contingencies in place
news

Baker: Plan for full HOF ceremony, but contingencies in place

The Pro Football Hall of Fame opened its doors Wednesday after being closed for the past three months. President David Baker said he's preparing for the HOF Game and ceremony to move forward as scheduled in August.
Bradley Chubb: Rehabbing 'weird' in near-empty Broncos facility
news

Bradley Chubb: Rehabbing 'weird' in near-empty Broncos facility

Denver pass rusher Bradley Chubb, rehabbing a torn ACL, said his experience in a mostly empty facility these past few weeks has been somewhat eerie. 
Falcons OC expects to 'see a jump' in Calvin Ridley's game in 2020
news

Falcons OC expects to 'see a jump' in Calvin Ridley's game in 2020

The Falcons wideout has proven to be a dangerous second fiddle to Julio Jones through two years. Offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter believes Ridley can soar even higher in Year 3. 
Robert Griffin III aims to become a starting quarterback again
news

Robert Griffin III aims to become a starting quarterback again

Robert Griffin III aspires to be a starting quarterback in the NFL again one day, and after mentoring Lamar Jackson in Baltimore the last two years, the former Offensive Rookie of the Year is setting goals for a great comeback. 
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn on the field during warm ups prior to an NFL football against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Chargers won 45-10.(Perry Knotts via AP)
news

Anthony Lynn returns to work at Chargers' facility

Sporting a fashionable powder blue mask dotted with sunshine gold lightning bolts, Anthony Lynn became the latest head coach to return to his team facility. 
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) looks into the backfield during an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Denver. The Broncos defeated the Browns 24-19. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

Von Miller pens essay for TIME on social injustice: 'Say their names'

Denver Broncos All-Pro linebacker Von Miller took some time recently to pen an essay for TIME Magazine and share his perspective on the ongoing movement to end systemic racism and police brutality.
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) warms up during an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
news

Gronk, Bucs replace Tampa high school's football gear lost in fire

A fire at Blake High School in Tampa Bay destroyed nearly all the football team's equipment last month. Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, with help from the Bucs Foundation, is stepping in to help.
