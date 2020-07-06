Around the NFL

Monday, Jul 06, 2020 09:10 AM

COVID-19 protocols: Could player miss Super Bowl due to COVID-19?

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

NFL players have major questions about how COVID-19 will influence their 2020 campaign. Some have big "what-if" queries in mind.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, during Friday's NFLPA conference call, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers raised a poignant question: If a player tests positive for COVID during Super Bowl week but is asymptomatic, would he still be required to sit out?

The answer: Yes. However, according to protocols issued by the NFL to teams on Friday, five days need to pass after an initial test, in addition to two consecutive negative tests separated by 24 hours, for an asymptomatic individual to return to play.

The question itself underscores the uncertainty with which players and clubs are entering the 2020 season. Few answers are cut-and-dry at this stage. The answer highlights the precarious nature of the season. It's possible that a player could get to the biggest game of his career in February and be forced to sit at home and watch under quarantine.

The NFL distributed COVID-19 protocols for the 2020 training camp and preseason to teams on Friday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport obtained the full document, which includes protocols for education, facility management, team travel, media restrictions and treatment and response; enforcement of protocols; and a COVID-19 screening form.

The procedures reiterated that clubs designate tiers for individual access. All Tier 1 and Tier 2 personnel are required to complete COVID-19 education -- including knowledge of symptoms, high-risk individuals, infection prevention, etc. -- before full rosters of NFL players are permitted to return to work.

With personnel slotted into tiers, training camps will begin with a required two-day period to conduct collectively bargained preseason medical examinations and equipment fitting. No fans or visitors will be allowed on-site during camps, social distancing must be adhered to when possible and masks must be worn in facilities. Meetings must be conducted virtually when possible. If in-person meetings are necessary, teams must make efforts to hold in-person meetings outdoors with participants sitting apart from one another and wearing masks. In-person meetings that do not permit physical distancing are prohibited. Meetings with more than 20 individuals must be conducted virtually unless physical distancing practices can be adhered to.

The protocol details at length the cleaning and disinfecting requirements for all common areas, weight rooms, training and treatment rooms and player meeting areas.

All players and staff must wear masks (surgical or cloth) at all times when inside the facility (unless a mask cannot be worn by players due to interference with performance of athletic activities).

Teams cannot require players to stay in a club hotel during training camp. Teams, however, will be required to provide hotel rooms for players who need or elect to stay in a team hotel for training camps. Protocols for hotel cleanliness and air travel are also included.

Perhaps most important, the document details testing and treatment. The guidelines also note contact tracing to determine potential close contact exposures both at the facilities and during games and practices. Any employee, player or contractor who may have had "close contact" with a symptomatic individual will be self-isolated and tested daily for eight days, answer a daily health questionnaire and have increased temperature checks (minimum of three times a day).

Any symptomatic individual may not return to any club facility or interact with a club employee (outside of medical staff) until he/she has two negative PCR virus tests at least 24 hours apart and the team's primary care physician approves the individual is clear to return if said person is a Tier 1 or Tier 2 individual.

Teams are required to report to the club's Infection Control Officer and the NFL any violations of the protocols. Players would notify the NFLPA of any potential violation of the protocols. Players and team employees who "knowingly and materially" fail to follow the protocols could be subject to discipline.

The document distributed to teams also adds a COVID-19 screening form, which all personnel are required to complete. The form asks if the individual has experienced any symptoms in the past 48 hours, had a fever at or above 100.4 degrees or taken any fever-reducing medicine. The form asks if the person believes he/she has been in close contact with someone exposed to COVID-19 in the past 14 days. It also asks to note any travel outside the United States in the past 30 days.

Related Content

NFL planning to test players' families, cohabitants before camp
news

NFL planning to test players' families, cohabitants before camp

Along with the training camp and preseason protocol sent to clubs late last week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on NFL NOW Monday that the league plans to not only test players at the start of training camp, but also family members and others they will be living with.
A Atlanta Falcons helmet rests on the field during an NFL game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in New Orleans. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
news

Atlanta Falcons hire two women to scouting roles

The Atlanta Falcons have added Rushell Harvey and Kjahna O in the role of scouting coordinators. The women previously worked at Tulane and South Carolina, respectively.
Patriots QB Cam Newton: 'I'm getting tired of being humble'
news

Patriots QB Cam Newton: 'I'm getting tired of being humble'

There's no understating Cam Newton's motivation as he prepares for his first season outside of Carolina. The newly signed Patriots QB took to Instagram Sunday night to express and show how hard he's working to prove doubters wrong. 
Ronnie Lott: Kyle Shanahan 'our version of Bill Walsh'
news

Ronnie Lott: Kyle Shanahan 'our version of Bill Walsh'

San Francisco 49ers legend and Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott compares the offensive wisdom of Kyle Shanahan to that of his late, great former head coach. 
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots beat the Panthers 10-3. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

History has former MVP Cam Newton, Patriots in playoffs

New England became just the sixth team to add a former MVP quarterback to its roster after having made the playoffs the prior season, according to NFL Research. All five of the previous teams went on to make the playoffs.
Will Dalvin Cook be centerpiece of Gary Kubiak's offense?
news

Will Dalvin Cook be centerpiece of Gary Kubiak's offense?

In 15 of his 22 seasons as an offensive coordinator or head coach, Gary Kubiak has produced a 1,000-yard rusher, per NFL Research.
First-round conundrums linger for Aaron Rodgers, Packers
news

First-round conundrums linger for Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Jordan Love recently signed his rookie contract with the Packers. It's the third time a quarterback has been drafted in the first round by Green Bay with a QB who had previously won most valuable player still on the roster, according to NFL Research. 
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 27-19. (AP Photo/David Richard)
news

Is ceiling higher for RB Nick Chubb under new Browns regime?

Talented back as already put up historic numbers for Cleveland, but can he accomplish more under Kevin Stefanski?
Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Rivera: Washington Redskins name change before season 'would be awesome'

Washington coach Ron Rivera said he and owner Daniel Snyder have been discussing a team name change for more than a month and is hopeful the Redskins will have a new name before the beginning of the 2020 season.
Lions second-round pick D'Andre Swift signs
news

Lions second-round pick D'Andre Swift signs

D'Andre Swift tweeted out an image on Saturday of him signing his official contract with the Detroit Lions, who used the No. 35 overall pick to scoop up the talented running back in the second round. 
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) watches from the sideline during an NFL Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers defeated the Buccaneers 42-28. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

Cam Newton in New England for physical, to finalize contract

Cam Newton is in New England to complete his physical and finalize his one-year, $1.75 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL