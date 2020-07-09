Around the NFL

Thursday, Jul 09, 2020 01:03 PM

Proposed NFL game-day protocols include postgame restrictions

Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The NFL game-day experience will look vastly different in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including during postgame celebrations.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that, under proposed NFL-NFLPA game-day protocols, teams would be forbidden from interactions within six feet of each other following games, and jersey exchanges between players would be prohibited, per sources informed of the situation.

The bans were included in the game-day protocols distributed to clubs on Wednesday. Pelissero added, per a union source, that while the joint NFL-NFLPA medical committee has worked together for months to develop these protocols, those sent to clubs last night related to game day have not yet been agreed to and are "still a work in progress."

Other notable proposed game-day changes: On-field fan seating would be prohibited; both teams would travel to the stadium via bus; and media would be banned from the locker room.

Some proposals have been met with criticism by several players, including veteran Richard Sherman.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that, under the proposed protocols, coaches and players wouldn't be required to wear masks on the sideline, but other game-day workers in the bench areas would be required to wear one. Anyone with bench access would be screened pre-game, and all who record a temperature above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or might have been exposed to COVID-19 wouldn't be permitted to enter the stadium on game day.

The proposed protocols are set to be in effect during any preseason action, if agreed to. As are all things during the pandemic, they're subject to change as the science, data and situations develop.

NFL-NFLPA Game Day Protocol Involving Players for the 2020 Preseason [PDF]

Related Content

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
news

Vrabel urges patience for Derrick Henry's long-term contract

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel appeared on NFL NOW on Thursday morning to discuss running back Derrick Henry's impending contract situation.
Julian Edelman offers to take Jackson to Holocaust museum
news

Julian Edelman offers to take Jackson to Holocaust museum

In response to DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts this week, Julian Edelman, one of the few active Jewish NFL players, had a proposition: The two wide receivers help educate each other.
FA RB Lamar Miller looking good in return from ACL tear
news

FA RB Lamar Miller looking good in return from ACL tear

Free-agent running back Lamar Miller is getting up to speed ahead of the 2020 season.

The former Houston Texans starting RB, who missed all of the 2019 campaign with a torn ACL, posted a video running and cutting. 
Cam Newton to be first Patriots player to wear No. 1 since 1987
news

Cam Newton to be first Patriots player to wear No. 1 since 1987

Cam Newton will be just the fourth player to wear the number for New England in a regular-season game and the first non-kicker. No Pats player has sported No. 1 since Tony Franklin in 1987.
Walter Payton Man of the Year and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai walk near the field prior to Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis. Philadelphia won 41-33. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
news

'Bittersweet' for J.J. Watt to root on wife, Kealia, from afar

As the sports world continues to figure out how to navigate practicing and playing amid a pandemic, the Texans DE is cheering on the Red Stars' forward from farther away than he'd like. 
Patriots RB Rex Burkhead restructures final year of contract
news

Patriots RB Rex Burkhead restructures final year of contract

Rex Burkhead's base compensation drops from $3 million to $2 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The restructuring includes a $550K signing bonus, $1.05M in base salary and $400K in per-game roster bonuses.
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Seattle. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
news

George Kittle sees 'hungry' 49ers itching to return to Super Bowl

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle says he has noticed that his teammates are hungry to return to the Super Bowl just months after falling short of a championship.
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) runs around the edge during in an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. Houston won 22-19 in overtime. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

J.J. Watt: Decision on preseason about safety, but sees 'flip side'

First and foremost, Texans defensive end believes playing or not playing preseason games is about safety, but worries about bubble players not getting chance. 
Mark Ingram: 'I want to play ball' but it needs to be 'safe'
news

Mark Ingram: 'I want to play ball' but it needs to be 'safe'

The Ravens running back is "hopeful" for the season to come, but stresses it "needs to be in a safe, effective and efficient" way. 
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to throw against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys continue to play the waiting game with their free agents. With the current collective bargaining agreement still in place and uncertainty whether a new one will be in force before the new league season begins next month, negotiations between Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones and Prescott have gone nowhere. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)
news

Current Cowboys offer for more years than Dak Prescott desires

A week away from the deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign a long-term deal, Cowboys QB doesn't like the length of Dallas' current bid. 
Cam Newton officially becomes a New England Patriot
news

Cam Newton officially becomes a New England Patriot

Per the league transaction wire, longtime former Panthers star quarterback signed his contract with the Patriots on Wednesday. 
