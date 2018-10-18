NFL Week 7 game picks: Chiefs over Bengals; Saints top Ravens

This series has a wonderful legacy ... The record for the highest attendance ever for an NFL regular-season game (in the U.S.) was a meeting in 1957 between these franchises (which I still think is legit ... Giants-Cowboys in 2009 has the "official" record, but they packed Jerry World with about 30,000 standing-room-only fans that day in a Brett-Favre-sliding-into-Michael-Strahan's-feet-to-give-him-a-record kind of way). How about John Taylor's two 90-yard touchdowns on "Monday Night Football" in 1989? Then there was last year's barnburner on Thursday night. Everyone with a football opinion thinks the Rams will win this week, but let's dive into some numbers pertaining to what the 49ers are doing well: They are third in the NFL in rushing at a whopping 142.5 yards per game. Also, 16.2 percent of their runs are going for 10-plus yards. That is high. In the passing game, C.J. Beathard's receivers are getting a ton done on their own, with 891 yards after the catch (seventh in the NFL). Offensively, the Niners can stay with L.A. if they get off to a fast start. Now that we've been glowing in appraisal, San Francisco will lose. The Niners give up too many big plays, and guess who leads the league in big plays? In fact, the Rams average almost 100 yards per game more than the league mean. They're mean.