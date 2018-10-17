Derek Anderson starting for Bills with Josh Allen out

With rookie Josh Allen sidelined, the Buffalo Bills will turn to a veteran under center.

Coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday that Derek Anderson will start Sunday's tilt versus the Indianapolis Colts.

Allen remains week-to-week after damaging the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday the rookie is expected to miss 2-3 games.

McDermott confirmed Allen isn't expected to undergo surgery at this point.

Josh Allen address the media with a large brace on his right arm, says there's no timetable for a return to the field. â Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 17, 2018

The Bills added Anderson to the roster to be a tutor for the young Allen, but after Nathan Peterman continued his turnover-plagued play, Buffalo will start the 14-year pro.

Peterman's play necessitated giving the 35-year-old his first start in two years. Of the 15 drives Peterman has led this season, 10 have resulted in a punt or turnover. For his career, Peterman interception rate of 11.4 percent ranks as the highest by any player since at least 1975, according to NFL Research. His game-losing pick-six last week in Houston cost the Bills a shot at a road win and likely led to the decision to go with Anderson under center.

Anderson, who spent six years with McDermott in Carolina, does have experience with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. The veteran started seven games for the Browns in 2009 when Daboll was offensive coordinator in Cleveland. His last start came in 2016 for the Panthers.

"Derek's a guy that I've been around in Carolina. He brings experience, leadership, presence to the table, and he's worked hard over the last week and a half here to get up to speed," McDermott said Wednesday.

The Bills own one of the stingiest defenses in the NFL, ranking third in Football Outsiders' DVOA metrics. Offensive inefficiency and turnovers, however, have plagued Buffalo (2-4). With one of the most talent-poor offenses in the NFL, Anderson won't put up gaudy numbers. The best McDermott & Co. can hope for is that the veteran will take care of the ball better than Peterman and allow the defense to carry the load.