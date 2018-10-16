NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Patriots back; Raiders hit bottom

The Patriots ascend, the Jags don't and the rest is history.

Before we get to all that, NFL history took two losses this week: Jim Taylor and Paul Allen.

Taylor, a former Packers great, passed away on Saturday. A Hall of Famer and one of the game's all-time power backs, Taylor retired as the NFL's third-best rusher all time and was a four-time champion while in Green Bay. His 1,474 yards in 1962 set a Packers franchise record that stood for over 40 years. To be clear, that came in a 14-game season. Prorate that (and his 19-touchdown total) over 16 games, and you're looking at a 1,685-yard season with 22 touchdowns -- as a fullback, when every team in the league knew Green Bay was running. That also happened to be the only year Jim Brown was bested for the league rushing title. While the "Golden Boy," Paul Hornung, was the more famous member of the backfield, and quarterback Bart Starr was the leader, Taylor was the sledgehammer, giving the vaunted Packers' sweep its teeth, a la Earl Campbell with the Houston Oilers and Marshawn Lynch with the Seahawks.

I had the good fortune of meeting Taylor and his wife some years ago in Canton. They couldn't have been a more courteous, classier couple. Often, I wish the NFL honored its fallen the way the MLB has. Players like Taylor were huge figures in the history of the game, and they should be regarded with as much pomp and circumstance as Stan Musial, Mickey Mantle and the like.

While I never met Paul Allen, I know this: The Seahawks would not be the Seahawks as we know them had he never owned the team. He took a franchise that had only been to the playoffs four times in 21 seasons and created both a management structure and organizational culture that pushed Seattle to the playoffs 12 times in the next 21 years. That stretch included the team's first Super Bowl appearance and first Super Bowl win. His fingerprints were on CenturyLink Field, which became one of the hardest places for visiting teams to play. And most importantly, as Seattle fans will tell you, without him, there may be no Seattle Seahawks anymore.

Now, on to your thoughts.

@HarrisonNFL remember last year when I tweeted "LA Chargers vs LA Rams super bowl" ? I think the chargers should be in that conversation for real this year. â Hunter Carlson (@CarlHunterson23) October 15, 2018

Dude, I don't remember tweets from last week.

Yeah, I am kind of seeing it like you.

The Rams are locked at the top, while you will see a new, baby-faced No. 2. Well, not exactly. Tom Brady did best the Chiefs and their kid wonder at quarterback, who move to three. As for the rest, see below. Your take is welcome: @HarrisonNFL is the place.

Let the dissension commence!

RANK 4 SAINTS (4-1) 1 Previous rank: No. 3



The Saints headed into their Week 6 bye at the worst possible time. No team wants a week off when it is playing its best football. Drew Brees was clearly feeling it in Week 5, regularly tossing the football 5 yards ahead of Redskins defensive backs and into the waiting arms of loving New Orleans receivers. They were almost like timing patterns. Oh, there's a Washington DB, so my guy must be 20 feet ahead of him -- let me just throw the ball there. How about Mark Ingram, who waited four weeks to play, barely broke a sweat in Week 5, and then had a bye? Give him 30 carries in Week 7. New Orleans moves down only due to the Patriots leapfrogging the Chiefs.

RANK 5 VIKINGS (3-2-1) 4 Previous rank: No. 9



No, Kirk Cousins can't dance. Not unless you think Michael Madsen can really cut a rug. Cousins can throw the football, though, well enough to be paid every cent the Wilfs forked over to sign him. Oh, and Cousins can run for touchdowns, too. Even on a day that was far from Cousins' most prolific, with the passing game enduring a few hiccups, Minnesota converted five third downs against the Cardinals, while Arizona converted none. That's because the Vikes ran up and down the field, with 155 yards from Latavius Murray and 195 overall on just 32 carries. Six yards per, kids.

RANK 7 RAVENS (4-2) 4 Previous rank: No. 11



Think about all the devastating Ravens defenses over the years, from the 2000 group that set records to the 2008 unit that pushed the team and its rookie quarterback to the brink of the Super Bowl. Neither of those teams ever posted 11 sacks in the game -- nor has any other unit in Ravens franchise history. Baltimore dominated the Titans. The offense scored twice early, and the game was over. Numbers: Tennessee gained 106 yards. Total. The Titans' running backs averaged 2.5 yards per carry. The passing game averaged less than 2 yards per dropback. Eight Ravens got a sack. Terrell Suggs now owns 4.5 on the season. He turned 36 last Thursday.

RANK 8 STEELERS (3-2-1) 4 Previous rank: No. 12



Right when the pundits wanted to write the Steelers off, they won three of four, including Sunday's triumph, which involved going into the AFC North leader's place and handing the Bengals a big, fat L. In addition to getting off the divisional schneid (Pittsburgh had been the only AFC North team without a division win), the Steelers positioned themselves nicely for another run. The next time the Steelers see the Bengals, Cincy will have to travel to Heinz. That's peering far into the future: Week 17, in fact. In the interim, Pittsburgh gets a rematch with the Ravens in Baltimore in Week 9. Up next for one of the hottest teams in pro football? The Byes. Ugh.

RANK 9 PANTHERS (3-2) 4 Previous rank: No. 5



Well, the Panthers made it interesting late. Need another viewing of the end of this contest on Game Pass, but it seemed Cam Newton was off on a few of those throws down the stretch. There was the ball behind Greg Olsen (who made a one-handed catch out of bounds), the overthrow to Christian McCaffrey in the end zone and the misfires on third and fourth downs. Had to agree with Olsen, who was steaming in the huddle because the offense didn't hurry up following his miracle grab on the sideline. Carolina lollygagged, providing the replay official 10 hours to look at the play. That seemed to be the Panthers' problem the entirety of the first half, too: sluggish effort.

RANK 12 EAGLES (3-3) 3 Previous rank: No. 15



You would never know it if you didn't glance at the numbers, but Carson Wentz is off to a better start in 2018 than he was in 2017. Perhaps it's the lack of a running game for most of the season that has led to the dysfunction on offense, or the poor record prior to "Thursday Night Football" against the Giants. Wentz's completion percentage through four games is up compared to his numbers through four last season (68.4 from 60.5), as is his yards-per-game mark (298.0 from 264.5) and TD-to-INT ratio (8:1 from 6:2). As encouraging as that might be, more encouraging is the fact that Alshon Jeffery got involved in a big way versus the Giants. With Jay Ajayi down and defenses honed in on Zach Ertz, Doug Pedersen needs Jeffery to have a big year.

RANK 15 JAGUARS (3-3) 9 Previous rank: No. 6



How do you characterize the Jags' showing in Big D? Dreadful? Demoralizing? Or typical? Is this what this squad is sans Leonard Fournette? Jacksonville is not built to come from behind -- a notion repeated on the broadcast and in highlight shows over and over again -- because the Jaguars have an issue at quarterback. When Blake Bortles plays well, it's usually in concert with the running game and a solid defensive effort. Take Fournette out of the offensive equation, and suddenly the Jaguars can't move the ball -- which in turn means Calais Campbell and the boys on defense are playing too many plays, defending short fields and ultimately going down with the ship.

RANK 16 REDSKINS (3-2) 2 Previous rank: No. 18



An answer. That's what Sunday's win over the Panthers was. That's what the late stand against the Carolina offense was, after the Panthers had fought back from a 17-zip deficit. The coverage, in particular, held up -- something that had been the glaring issue in the "Monday Night Football" debacle (torching) in New Orleans. A big assist to the defense came from the offensive backfield, namely Adrian Peterson. The guy nobody seemed to want (in fantasy or reality) pounded the rock repeatedly into the teeth of the Panthers' front, utilizing his typical hard cuts before lowering his head to grind out 97 yards on 17 carries. As a team, Washington ran 28 times for 132. That's how teammates help out their tired pass rushers and defensive backs.

RANK 17 LIONS (2-3) Previous rank: No. 17



Like the Saints, the Lions took this past weekend off at seemingly the worst time, right after a huge win. At least it provided receiver Marvin Jones and a few peeps on the defensive side the chance to get healthier for the back stretch. In theory, anyway, as this still constitutes an early off week. Surprisingly, shockingly, the pass rush has held its own, with 17 sacks through five weeks. That number looks even better when you consider that Detroit's opponents have only attempted 152 passes. That's one sack every nine pass attempts, an absolutely bodacious number. The production has come mostly without Ziggy Ansah, who hopes to make it back on the field this week in Miami.

RANK 18 SEAHAWKS (3-3) 3 Previous rank: No. 21



The Seahawks simply refuse to be as cruddy as everyone said they would be before the season. Your friendly writer felt this team would go 6-10, and that was far from the bottom of the barrel regarding predictions for Seattle. Yet, here the Seahawks are at 3-3, fighting the Rams until the 12th round (only the "Rocky" movies go further) last week before knocking the Raiders out early in London. They commanded that overseas affair from the first quarter on at Wembley, playing as complete a game as we've seen from this group since early last season. Russell Wilson completed 17 of 23 passes with three touchdowns, one pick and one perfectly scooped-up football on a scoring toss to David Moore. For his part, Moore keeps putting up touchdowns. The running game was robust, with 37 attempts for 155 yards. What more can you say about Ken Norton's defense? Three points, man.



I talked about the importance of late owner Paul Allen in the intro above. For more about what he meant to the franchise, click here.

RANK 22 JETS (3-3) 3 Previous rank: No. 25



Saw much maturation in Sam Darnold against the Colts, even compared to where he was at in the Dolphins game a month ago. The rookie QB was the beneficiary of a couple of short fields (thanks to Todd Bowles' defense), but he took what the defense gave him, knowing the appropriate time to make the aggressive throw and when to rein it in. Impressive. The rookie out of USC finished an admirable 24-of-30 for 280 yards with two touchdowns and a pick. That's 9 yards per throw. With a healthier secondary on the other side of the ball, I'm not sure this Jets outfit will be an easy out down the back stretch.

RANK 23 FALCONS (2-4) 1 Previous rank: No. 24



Even with the clutch win Sunday, the Falcons are probably going nowhere this season, at least in terms of January. That doesn't mean pundits should look past Matt Ryan's play. Last season, in his first campaign with Steve Sarkisian, Ryan didn't approach the level of play he showed in his MVP campaign of 2016. But take a gander at the combined numbers over his last four games: 112 of 153 for 1,432 yards, 12 touchdowns and zero picks. The downside? Both Calvin Ridley and Mohamed Sanu left Sunday's game early. Methinks Atlanta has lost enough players to injury this season. The Chargers are supposed to lead the league in IR every year -- don't the Falcons know that?

RANK 24 TITANS (3-3) 10 Previous rank: No. 14



Offensive futility has found itself an ally in the Tennessee Titans. The air raid has produced 220, 183, 83, 327, 121 and 51 yards, which is 164.2 yards per game. Actually, the only raid going on Sunday was the assault on the Tennessee pocket. The rushing attack had its own awful Sunday, and is now averaging less than 100 yards per game. If it weren't for the legs of QB Marcus Mariota, there would be no running game. Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis are both averaging under 3.5 yards per rush. If the loss in Buffalo was a mere blip, the blowout loss to Baltimore was raspberry jamming the radar.

RANK 26 BRONCOS (2-4) Previous rank: No. 26



The Broncos stayed with the Rams for most of a cold Sunday afternoon. It was the kind of weather that mandates a team be able to run the football, or at least stop the run. Denver could do neither. Pro football has morphed into an entirely different sport than it was in the 1960s, yet that age-old axiom still comes into play, even in this pass-happy era. Todd Gurley followed in Isaiah Crowell's sprint steps, becoming the second straight running back to breeze past 200 yards against the Broncos' defense. Meanwhile, Denver couldn't help Case Keenum by producing some kind of groundswell of its own, even though Keenum actually outplayed MVP candidate Jared Goff. It's challenging to convert third downs, much less score points, with only 60 yards rushing, especially on a Freezer Bowl kind of day.

RANK 27 GIANTS (1-5) Previous rank: No. 27



The Giants are dangerously close to being the worst team in the league, even though they have superior talent at key spots, relative to the franchises listed below. New York has started 1-5 for the second straight year. The offense is in disarray and the defense was destroyed Thursday night, while the locker room sounds like an appropriate venue for head-banging ... against the wall. Odell Beckham Jr. made headlines again for doing that to a cooling fan. Maybe they were playing some "Quiet Riot" at the Big Snoopy.



Side note: Did you ever try to stick your hand in those floor fans your parents had when you were a kid? It seems as though Big Blue is out of contention already. The sad part of that equation is that the NFC East leader is 3-3.

RANK 28 BILLS (2-4) Previous rank: No. 28



If you watched any of Bills-Texans on Sunday, you know there's no question the Bills are playing hard for Sean McDermott. Thus, no move down for the Bills, even in a loss. The way the front seven has played, constantly making life uncomfortable for quarterbacks, Buffalo can stay in games. Cornerback Tre'Davious White was outstanding in coverage, locking up DeAndre Hopkins. He doesn't get to play against (or in place of) Nathan Peterman at QB, though.

RANK 29 COLTS (1-5) Previous rank: No. 29



The stats don't show it, but Andrew Luck is playing at such a high level. Yes, he did start the game against the Jets with a pick-six to Morris Claiborne. We should note that the ball hit Marlon Mack right in the hands. Perhaps Mack was upset that he wasn't active for the Colts' dropfest against the Patriots a few Thursdays ago and didn't want to feel left out. Luck was far from perfect (23-of-43, 301 yards, four TDs and three picks), but recall that he is throwing the football to wide receivers who couldn't start for 80 percent of the teams in the league. Too many turnovers by the offense coupled with a defense that couldn't rankle rookie Sam Darnold ... not a good mix.

RANK 32 RAIDERS (1-5) 1 Previous rank: No. 31



The Raiders are so bad, not even an elite pass rusher could save them. Oakland was not facing the kind of Seahawks defense that strikes fear in the NFC West -- but Derek Carr wasn't pitching strikes on the London pitch, and he often didn't have time to throw them, anyway. I thought that, with Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch going Beast Mode against his former team, maybe this would be the sneaky upset of the week. Or not. This team is in really rough shape. Agree with this sentiment.

