Phillip Lindsay asks Terrell Davis if he can 'rock' No. 30

Broncos rookie running back Phillip Lindsay figures if he's going to set off on what he hopes is a career fit for the Hall of Fame, what better way to do it than sporting the number of a legendary Broncos runner currently in Canton.

First, he called Terrell Davis to get his blessing.

I just got off the phone with Broncos rookie RB Phillip Lindsay who ask for my permission to rock the #30. Permission granted. Outstanding young man! It was time to dust off the ole three O. Good luck. #MakeItYours â Terrell Davis (@Terrell_Davis) September 4, 2018

Lindsay surely understands the gigantic expectations that number comes with in Denver but it sounds like he's ready to meet the challenge.

Appreciate you, TD! Honored and humbled to wear your number. I will do everything I can to make you proud! https://t.co/2vU7yfm8OL â Phillip Lindsay (@I_CU_boy) September 4, 2018

Lindsay wore No. 23 in college at Colorado where he went undrafted in 2017 after his senior season but the rookie earned a spot on the Broncos' 53-man roster with an impressive preseason showing out of the backfield and on special teams. He'll be third on the running back depth chart behind Royce Freeman and Devontae Booker to start the season but he'll likely get carries as the season progresses.

Special teams, though, could be where Lindsay makes his mark. Who knows? He might be one kickoff tackle away from becoming a household name. It worked out pretty well for the original number 30.