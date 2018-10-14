Gase in no mood to discuss Ryan Tannehill's injury

Brocktober is in full effect.

Brock Osweiler started in the Miami Dolphins' 31-28 overtime victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday after quarterback Ryan Tannehill was ruled out because of a shoulder injury.

After the game, Dolphins coach Adam Gase wouldn't confirm the exact nature of the injury that kept Tannehill out against the Bears.

"I don't know, I think there's some kind of HIPAA law or something like that," a frustrated Gase told reporters after the game. "I can't talk about ... I don't know, I don't sit there and ask him all these questions. I just know that the guy couldn't go today. All right, go ask him. I'm tired of answering these questions."

Tannehill popped up on the injury report this week with a shoulder injury. The quarterback practiced in full on Wednesday and Thursday but was listed as limited on Friday, a downward trend heading into the weekend. The shoulder started to worsen and Tannehill did not take first-team reps in practice on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported.

Gase threw up his arms when asked by Dales hours before the game if Tannehill would play.

"Me and him -- we know that he's not ready right now," Gase said after the game. "The details of that, we'll keep that to us. You guys don't need to know that."

Tannehill took a pounding in the Dolphins' Week 5 loss to Cincinnati after left tackle Laremy Tunsil went out with a concussion. On the season, Tannehill has been sacked 11 times, tied for 13th-most in the NFL.

The Dolphins offense struggled the past two weeks prior to Sunday's win, with Tannehill completing just 56.4 percent of his passes for 142.5 yards passing per game in two straight losses.