NFL Week 5 game picks: Chiefs over Jaguars; Eagles nip Vikings

How do the Jaguars defend Patrick Mahomes? Do they rush the front four only and play coverage on the back end with numbers? If so, they will need to account for Kareem Hunt (who was fantastic in the win on "Monday Night Football") by playing a safety close to the line or using all three linebackers. They can blitz or try to confuse Mahomes, but I'm not sure that will work ... especially with crowd noise not being a factor for the Chiefs' offense. My guess is that Jacksonville DC Todd Wash generally rushes four -- a tactic that has won games for this team -- but makes sure his DEs don't get washed up in the pocket. Mahomes is deadly on the run with that rubber-band arm of his. The challenge for Jacksonville offensively will be generating a run game behind T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant (Leonard Fournetteis out) with which to limit Kansas City's possessions. That's how the Jags will win Sunday.