Rob Gronkowski (ankle) questionable against Colts

The New England Patriots' passing game appears on track to be close to 100 percent for Thursday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle) returned to a limited practice Wednesday after missing the past two days of work and is officially designated as questionable.

Gronkowski's injury was previously considered as minor, so barring a setback, he should be available for action and provide a boost to an offense also welcoming back wide receiver Julian Edelman from a four-game suspension.

In addition to Gronkowski, the Patriots designated seven others players as questionable, including wide receiver Josh Gordon (hamstring). Gordon, who made his debut for the Patriots in Week 4, is listed as a limited participant for three consecutive days.

Meanwhile, the Colts enter Week 5 in bad shape on the injury front with seven players, which includes three key members on offense, ruled out against the Patriots.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (chest, hamstring), running back Marlon Mack (knee) and tight end Jack Doyle (hip) will not play Thursday night.