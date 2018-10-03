Injuries: Leonard Fournette, D.J. Hayden ruled out

The Jacksonville Jaguars will enter Sunday's showdown against the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs without two of their top players.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and cornerback D.J. Hayden (toe) will not play Sunday.

Fournette's status doesn't come as a big shock. The second-year running back aggravated the injury in Week 4, and Marrone said Monday he didn't know how much time the running back would miss.

Hayden's injury will put more pressure on a Jaguars secondary that has the unenviable task of trying to contain the Patrick Mahomes-led offense.

While Fournette is out for Week 5, the Jaguars have good news with backup running back T.J. Yeldon, who is expected to practice with an ankle injury. The Jaguars, however, don't expect tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle injury), center Brandon Linder (knee, back) and guard Andrew Norwell (knee) to practice.

Here are other injuries we are monitoring:

1. Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday he expects running back Devonta Freeman, who has missed the past three games with a knee injury, to return to practice Wednesday. Quinn added defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

2. Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said running back Darren Sproles continues to deal with a hamstring injury and his status is day to day. The team is also monitoring quad injuries affecting running back Corey Clement and offensive tackle Jason Peters.

3. New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur said cornerback Eli Apple (groin) and defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle) are both expected to practice. Shurmur also said wide receiver Sterling Shepard had a cyst removed from his back, should be OK in a "day or two."