Jimmy Garoppolo undergoes surgery on torn ACL

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo underwent surgery Wednesday to repair the torn ACL in his left knee, coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Garoppolo was expected to undergo surgery this week after suffering the injury in the fourth quarter of the 49ers' 38-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 23. He had to wait for the swelling to go down in his knee before having the procedure. Garoppolo is expected to be out the next 7-9 months.

With Garoppolo out for the season, C.J. Beathard has taken over starting quarterback duties for the 49ers, who fell to 1-3 on the season Sunday following a 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Niners have endured their share of setbacks. Running back Jerick McKinnon suffered a torn ACL before the season started and veteran cornerback Richard Sherman sat out last week with a calf injury.

San Francisco plays host to the winless Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.