Falcons expect Devonta Freeman to play vs. Steelers

The Atlanta Falcons will get a boost on offense but will lose another defender.

Speaking on 92.9 The Game on Wednesday coach Dan Quinn said Devonta Freeman is back at practice this week and he expects the running back to play.

Freeman has missed the past three games after suffering a knee injury in the season-opener. The back was limited in practice last week, but was ruled out. The extra week of rest should get him on the field Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While an already potent Falcons offense gets a boost with Freeman's return, the defense suffered another loss.

Quinn said stud defensive tackle Grady Jarrett would miss the Week 5 tilt. Jarrett injured his ankle in Sunday's defeat to Cincinnati. Quinn wouldn't put a timetable on the defensive tackle's return.

"When we get him back right, we'll get him back in there when we can," the coach said, via the team's official website.

Losing Jarrett, one of the best penetrating interior linemen in the NFL, is just the latest blow for a defense decimated by injury. The Falcons already saw linebacker Deion Jones and safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen head to injured reserve this season.

On the plus side, Quinn expects defensive end Derrick Shelby to return.