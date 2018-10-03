Muhammad Wilkerson undergoes 2nd ankle surgery

Muhammad Wilkerson's leg injury dashed his 2018 season but shouldn't threaten his career.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Dr. Robert Anderson informed the defensive lineman that he's expected to make a full recovery from a surgically repaired ankle. Prior to the diagnosis, there was some question over whether the injury threatened Wilkerson's career.

The Green Bay Packers defensive lineman underwent another surgery on Tuesday, per Rapoport.

Wilkerson injured his ankle in the Pack's Week 3 loss in Washington and was taken directly to the hospital where he underwent an initial surgery. He was placed on injured reserve last week.

The 28-year-old signed a one-year $4.7 million contract in Green Bay after being released by the New York Jets in February. He will be a free agent in 2019.