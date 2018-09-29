Packers place Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle) on IR

The bad news is official: Muhammad Wilkerson's season is over.

The Green Bay Packers placed the defensive lineman on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

Wilkerson underwent ankle surgery Sunday, a procedure that followed his gruesome injury suffered in a loss to the Redskins, and one that required an overnight stay in a Washington, D.C., hospital.

At the time, Packers coach Mike McCarthy called the injury "significant," and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the injury was likely a season-ending one. That's now the case with Saturday's announcement.

In a pair of related roster moves, the Packers signed cornerback Tony Brown to the active roster from the practice squad and signed defensive lineman Deon Simon to the practice squad. Simon appeared in 16 games, recording 23 tackles and 1.5 sacks during the 2016 season while with the New York Jets.

Elsewhere in injury news:

1. Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters Saturday safety Eric Berry (Achilles) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Denver Broncos.