Broncos TE Jake Butt out for season with torn ACL

The Denver Broncos will be without their starting tight end for the foreseeable future.

Jake Butt suffered a non-contact knee injury during Thursday's walkthrough practice session and the Broncos feared the tight end had a torn ACL, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and James Palmer reported. An MRI later confirmed their fears. Butt will miss the remainder of the season, the team confirmed.

This marks the second such injury for Butt, who missed his rookie season in 2017 while recovering from an ACL tear to his right knee suffered in the Orange Bowl during his senior season at the University of Michigan. Palmer reported the current injury is to Butt's left knee.

Losing the 6-foot-6, 250-pound Butt for the season deals a blow to a Broncos offense at this early stage of the season. Butt's eight catches rank third on the team, while his 85 yards receiving rank fourth.

The Broncos have tight end Jeff Heuerman on the active roster and Brian Parker on the practice squad.