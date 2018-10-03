Injuries: Jags rule out Fournette; Hilton out for TNF

The Jacksonville Jaguars will enter Sunday's showdown against the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs without two of their top players.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and cornerback D.J. Hayden (toe) will not play Sunday.

Fournette's status doesn't come as a big shock. The second-year running back aggravated the injury in Week 4, and Marrone said Monday he didn't know how much time the running back would miss.

Hayden's injury will put more pressure on a Jaguars secondary that has the unenviable task of trying to contain the Patrick Mahomes-led offense.

While Fournette is out for Week 5, the Jaguars have good news with backup running back T.J. Yeldon, who is expected to practice with an ankle injury. The Jaguars, however, don't expect tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle injury), center Brandon Linder (knee, back) and guard Andrew Norwell (knee) to practice.

Here are other injuries we are monitoring:

1. The Colts will be without a number of key contributors for Thursday's game against the Patriots. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (chest/hamstring), tight end Jack Doyle (hip) and running back Marlon Mack (hamstring) have all been ruled out.

Hilton leads the Colts with 21 catches for 294 yards on 38 targets, and Thursday will end his streak of 42 consecutive starts.

2. Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday he expects running back Devonta Freeman, who has missed the past three games with a knee injury, to fully practice this week and play Sunday. Quinn added defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

3. Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said running back Darren Sproles continues to deal with a hamstring injury and his status is day to day. The team is also monitoring quad injuries affecting running back Corey Clement and offensive tackle Jason Peters.

4. Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson underwent surgery Tuesday on his fractured ankle that knocked him out for the season, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Dr. Robert Anderson informed him he'd make a full recovery. Prior to the operation, there was some question about how it would affect his career.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee), wide receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring) and guard Justin McCray (shoulder) all practiced with the Packers' rehab group. Wide receiver Geronimo Allison remains in concussion protocol, coach Mike McCarthy said.

5. New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur said cornerback Eli Apple (groin) and defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle) are both expected to practice. Shurmur also said wide receiver Sterling Shepard had a cyst removed from his back, should be OK in a "day or two."

6. Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee, ankle) fully participated in practice. Wide receiver Cole Beasley (ankle), defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder) and defensive tackles Maliek Collins (knee) and Antwaun Woods were all limited.

7. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and linebacker Dee Ford (groin) will practice after leaving Monday's win over the Denver Broncos early because of injuries. Coach Andy Reid said safety Eric Berry (heel) is still not practicing.

8. Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (knee) practiced Wednesday and is on track to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, coach Marvin Lewis told reporters. Mixon underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on Sept. 15.

9. The Oakland Raiders placed veteran right tackle Donald Penn on injured reserve because of a groin injury he suffered Sunday, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's MJ Acosta. The move will allow the team to bring him back later this season. Raiders coach Jon Gruden later confirmed the development.

10. The Panthers are getting healthy coming out of their bye week. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel (medical illness) and guard Trai Turner (concussion) were both full participants.

Carolina coach Ron Rivera told reporters that tight end Greg Olsen resumed running routes and catching passes as he worked off to the side during practice. Olsen re-fractured his right foot during the season-opener.

11. New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Wide receiver Josh Gordon (hamstring) and cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) also are questionable to play.

12. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL, coach Kyle Shanahan said.

13. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring) and cornerback Trae Waynes (concussion) did not participate in practice. Tackle Linval Joseph (shoulder) was limited.