NFL Week 5 bold predictions: Bengals beat Packers; Dak Prescott jumps into center of MVP discussion

Throughout the 2021 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 5 schedule).
Brian Baldinger: I'm taking the Bengals over the Packers. Cincinnati has the necessary firepower on offense to keep up with Aaron Rodgers and Co. should Sunday's contest become an air-attack game. Zac Taylor's group got extra rest after beating Jacksonville on Thursday Night Football and should return some injured players, possibly including safety Jessie Bates and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. The Bengals are vastly improved on defense. Cincy's beefed-up D-line is in good position to control the line of scrimmage against a very young Green Bay O-line and disrupt Rodgers.
Joe Thomas: Dak Prescott surges into the center of the MVP conversation after throwing for 350 yards and four touchdowns. In a double-digit win over the Giants, Prescott continues on his pace to set career highs in completion percentage and passer rating this season.
Nate Burleson: The Kansas City Chiefs' offense has a little more pep in its step for Sunday's prime-time contest against the Bills after adding the newly reinstated Josh Gordon to the 53-man roster earlier this week. The 2013 All-Pro doesn't waste any time proving he still has what it takes as he logs a touchdown in a Chiefs victory.
James Jones: Denver's defense has impressed during the first quarter of the season, ranking second in points allowed and fourth in total D. This unit is ready to feast on Ben Roethlisberger and a lackluster offense. The Broncos prevent the Steelers from getting into any sort of rhythm with four takeaways Sunday.
DeAngelo Hall: The Browns are tied for second in the NFL this season with 14 sacks, and I predict they'll stay near the top of the league rankings with another inspired effort Sunday against the Chargers. Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney combine for five sacks.
Marc Ross: In an eerie scheduling twist, Dak Prescott once again faces the New York Giants in Week 5 a year after he broke his ankle in a Week 5 contest vs. Big Blue. Life comes full circle, and Prescott completes his comeback with authority by taking advantage of a New York defense that has managed just six sacks this season (tied for 30th). Prescott throws for four touchdown passes in back-to-back games for the first time in his career in a big Cowboys win.
Full NFL Week 5 schedule
Thursday, October 7
Sunday, October 10
- New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons in London (9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network)
- Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- New Orleans Saints at Washington Football Team (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- New England Patriots at Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET on CBS)
- San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
- New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC)
Monday, October 11
- Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens (8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)