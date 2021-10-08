NFL Week 5 bold predictions: Bengals beat Packers; Dak Prescott jumps into center of MVP discussion

Nate Burleson: The Kansas City Chiefs' offense has a little more pep in its step for Sunday's prime-time contest against the Bills after adding the newly reinstated Josh Gordon to the 53-man roster earlier this week. The 2013 All-Pro doesn't waste any time proving he still has what it takes as he logs a touchdown in a Chiefs victory.

James Jones: Denver's defense has impressed during the first quarter of the season, ranking second in points allowed and fourth in total D. This unit is ready to feast on Ben Roethlisberger and a lackluster offense. The Broncos prevent the Steelers from getting into any sort of rhythm with four takeaways Sunday.

DeAngelo Hall: The Browns are tied for second in the NFL this season with 14 sacks, and I predict they'll stay near the top of the league rankings with another inspired effort Sunday against the Chargers. Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney combine for five sacks.