NFL Week 5 bold predictions: Bengals beat Packers; Dak Prescott jumps into center of MVP discussion

Published: Oct 08, 2021 at 10:20 AM

Throughout the 2021 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 5 schedule).

Brian Baldinger: I'm taking the Bengals over the Packers. Cincinnati has the necessary firepower on offense to keep up with Aaron Rodgers and Co. should Sunday's contest become an air-attack game. Zac Taylor's group got extra rest after beating Jacksonville on Thursday Night Football and should return some injured players, possibly including safety Jessie Bates and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie﻿. The Bengals are vastly improved on defense. Cincy's beefed-up D-line is in good position to control the line of scrimmage against a very young Green Bay O-line and disrupt Rodgers.

Joe Thomas: Dak Prescott surges into the center of the MVP conversation after throwing for 350 yards and four touchdowns. In a double-digit win over the Giants, Prescott continues on his pace to set career highs in completion percentage and passer rating this season.

Nate Burleson: The Kansas City Chiefs' offense has a little more pep in its step for Sunday's prime-time contest against the Bills after adding the newly reinstated Josh Gordon to the 53-man roster earlier this week. The 2013 All-Pro doesn't waste any time proving he still has what it takes as he logs a touchdown in a Chiefs victory.

James Jones: Denver's defense has impressed during the first quarter of the season, ranking second in points allowed and fourth in total D. This unit is ready to feast on Ben Roethlisberger and a lackluster offense. The Broncos prevent the Steelers from getting into any sort of rhythm with four takeaways Sunday.

DeAngelo Hall: The Browns are tied for second in the NFL this season with 14 sacks, and I predict they'll stay near the top of the league rankings with another inspired effort Sunday against the Chargers. Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney combine for five sacks.

Marc Ross: In an eerie scheduling twist, Dak Prescott once again faces the New York Giants in Week 5 a year after he broke his ankle in a Week 5 contest vs. Big Blue. Life comes full circle, and Prescott completes his comeback with authority by taking advantage of a New York defense that has managed just six sacks this season (tied for 30th). Prescott throws for four touchdown passes in back-to-back games for the first time in his career in a big Cowboys win.

