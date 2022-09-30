NFL Week 4 bold predictions: Lamar Jackson beasts Bills; Devin Lloyd for Defensive Rookie of the Year!

It's a shame that this week's Bills-Ravens contest isn't in prime time. With Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson lighting up the league, this game is must-see TV. Jackson has only been a home underdog twice in his career, and he won both times. He will continue that streak -- and his bid for a second league MVP -- with another dazzling performance of four-plus touchdowns against the NFL's top defense.





Jackson comes into this game with 12 of Baltimore's 13 total touchdowns -- league-highs for individual and team TDs. After Week 4, Lamar's TD total will be greater than the TD outputs of all other 31 teams.