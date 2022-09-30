Bold Predictions

NFL Week 4 bold predictions: Lamar Jackson beasts Bills; Devin Lloyd for Defensive Rookie of the Year!

Published: Sep 30, 2022 at 11:03 AM

Throughout the 2022 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 4 schedule).

NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Marc_Ross
Marc Ross

It's a shame that this week's Bills-Ravens contest isn't in prime time. With Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson lighting up the league, this game is must-see TV. Jackson has only been a home underdog twice in his career, and he won both times. He will continue that streak -- and his bid for a second league MVP -- with another dazzling performance of four-plus touchdowns against the NFL's top defense. 


Jackson comes into this game with 12 of Baltimore's 13 total touchdowns -- league-highs for individual and team TDs. After Week 4, Lamar's TD total will be greater than the TD outputs of all other 31 teams.

Headshot_Author_Maurice_Jones-Drew_1400x1000
Maurice Jones-Drew

Jacksonville linebacker Devin Lloyd is making an early case for Defensive Rookie of the Year. After nabbing an interception in back-to-back games, the first-round pick takes it to the next level on Sunday against the Eagles. In picking off Jalen Hurts, Lloyd joins my former teammates -- cornerbacks Brian Williams (2007) and Rashean Mathis (2006) -- as the only players in Jaguars franchise history with an interception in three consecutive games. DUUUUUVAL!

Headshot_Author_Willie_McGinest_1400x1000
Willie McGinest

A week after the Eagles terrorized Commanders QB Carson Wentz with nine sacks, the Cowboys say, "Hold my beer." With a league-leading 13 sacks through three weeks, the Micah Parsons-led Dallas defense nearly doubles its season total with 10 sacks in a one-sided victory over Washington.

NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_DeAngelo_Hall
DeAngelo Hall

All eyes are on Sunday's Bills-Ravens matchup, particularly the battle between MVP front-runners Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. In a plot twist, the defenses are the stars of this low-scoring affair. Baltimore's D ranks dead last in yards allowed, but is tied for first in takeaways. Mike Macdonald's unit puts together its best performance yet, forcing three turnovers and holding Allen to fewer than 250 yards of total offense.

Headshot_Author_DAVID_CARR_1400x1000
David Carr

Vikings fans get another nail-biter this week that comes down to the very end. In a back-and-forth contest across the pond between two teams that are 2-0 when playing in London, Minnesota pulls off a one-point victory on a successful field-goal attempt from Greg Joseph as time expires. This kind of ending feels so routine for this team at this point that I'm starting to question whether this is actually that bold. 

Nate_Burleson
Nate Burleson

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have each eclipsed 150 receiving yards in a game this season, but on different days. Both Eagles' wide receivers strike gold in Week 4, with each hitting that mark in another Eagles win. 

Headshot_Author_Brian_Baldinger_1400x1000
Brian Baldinger

I'm taking the underdog Ravens to defeat the Bills in a very high-scoring game. The difference in this contest is Lamar Jackson, who's nearly impossible to defend when he's playing like this. The Ravens have used several different offensive line combinations so far this season, but it doesn't seem to bother the fifth-year quarterback, who's averaging more than 11 yards per carry over the past two weeks. He's also very content to stay in the pocket and pick defenses apart. He'll get his again on Sunday, even with the Bills' top-ranked defense coming to town.

Full NFL Week 4 schedule

Thursday, September 29

Sunday, October 2

Monday, October 3

Related Content

news

NFL Week 3 bold predictions: Colts upset Chiefs; Darius Slay keeps balling with pick-six

Can the Colts notch their first win in style by handing the Chiefs their first loss? Will Darius Slay provide an encore to his two-pick performance? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 3 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 2 bold predictions: Tua Tagovailoa enjoys perfect outing; revenge for Jalen Reagor!

Is Tua Tagovailoa about to provide the best performance of his young career? Can Bill Belichick avoid his first 0-2 start since 2001? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 2 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 1 bold predictions: A.J. Brown has Terrell Owens-like debut with Philly; pair of rookies shine

How will A.J. Brown perform in his first game as an Eagle? Which rookies will shine in their NFL debuts? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 1 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Championship Sunday bold predictions: Rams finally snap skid vs. 49ers; Joe Burrow shreds Chiefs

Will Sean McVay's Rams snap their six-game skid vs. Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers? Can Joe Burrow lead the Bengals over the Chiefs for the second time this season? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Championship Sunday.

news

NFL Divisional Round bold predictions: Rams baffle Tom Brady; Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase go off

Can Jalen Ramsey and the Rams' defense flummox Tom Brady? Will Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase torch the top-seeded Titans? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for the Divisional Round.

news

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend bold predictions: Mac Jones outduels Josh Allen; Bengals win in double OT

Will Mac Jones fuel a Patriots upset by outdueling Josh Allen? Which team prevails in a double-overtime classic: Bengals or Raiders? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

NFL Week 18 bold predictions: T.J. Watt shatters sack record! Texans stun Titans to flip No. 1 seed

Will T.J. Watt break Michael Strahan's single-season NFL sack record? Can the Texans prevent the Titans from locking up the AFC's No. 1 seed? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.

news

NFL Week 17 bold predictions: Ravens snap Rams' win streak; Kyler Murray puts on a show in Dallas

Will the Ravens snap their four-game skid vs. the Rams? Can Kyler Murray get the Cardinals back on track in Dallas? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.

news

NFL Week 16 bold predictions: Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson show out; Bills exact revenge on Patriots

Will Cooper Kupp and Justin Jefferson continue to produce at a record-setting pace when the Rams and Vikings face off? Can the Bills exact revenge against the Patriots? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.

news

NFL Week 15 bold predictions: Jonathan Taylor-led Colts pummel Pats; Aaron Rodgers shreds Ravens

Will the Colts snap the Patriots' seven-game win streak? Can the Bengals bounce back? Is Aaron Rodgers about to pull away in the MVP race? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.

news

NFL Week 14 bold predictions: Cowboys' defense forces turnover bonanza; Rob Gronkowski goes off

Will the Micah Parsons-led Cowboys defense overwhelm Washington? Can Joe Mixon run over the 49ers? Is Rob Gronkowski about to go off against the Bills? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE