NFL Week 4 bold predictions: Lamar Jackson beasts Bills; Devin Lloyd for Defensive Rookie of the Year!

Throughout the 2022 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 4 schedule).
It's a shame that this week's Bills-Ravens contest isn't in prime time. With Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson lighting up the league, this game is must-see TV. Jackson has only been a home underdog twice in his career, and he won both times. He will continue that streak -- and his bid for a second league MVP -- with another dazzling performance of four-plus touchdowns against the NFL's top defense.
Jackson comes into this game with 12 of Baltimore's 13 total touchdowns -- league-highs for individual and team TDs. After Week 4, Lamar's TD total will be greater than the TD outputs of all other 31 teams.
Jacksonville linebacker Devin Lloyd is making an early case for Defensive Rookie of the Year. After nabbing an interception in back-to-back games, the first-round pick takes it to the next level on Sunday against the Eagles. In picking off Jalen Hurts, Lloyd joins my former teammates -- cornerbacks Brian Williams (2007) and Rashean Mathis (2006) -- as the only players in Jaguars franchise history with an interception in three consecutive games. DUUUUUVAL!
A week after the Eagles terrorized Commanders QB Carson Wentz with nine sacks, the Cowboys say, "Hold my beer." With a league-leading 13 sacks through three weeks, the Micah Parsons-led Dallas defense nearly doubles its season total with 10 sacks in a one-sided victory over Washington.
All eyes are on Sunday's Bills-Ravens matchup, particularly the battle between MVP front-runners Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. In a plot twist, the defenses are the stars of this low-scoring affair. Baltimore's D ranks dead last in yards allowed, but is tied for first in takeaways. Mike Macdonald's unit puts together its best performance yet, forcing three turnovers and holding Allen to fewer than 250 yards of total offense.
Vikings fans get another nail-biter this week that comes down to the very end. In a back-and-forth contest across the pond between two teams that are 2-0 when playing in London, Minnesota pulls off a one-point victory on a successful field-goal attempt from Greg Joseph as time expires. This kind of ending feels so routine for this team at this point that I'm starting to question whether this is actually that bold.
A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have each eclipsed 150 receiving yards in a game this season, but on different days. Both Eagles' wide receivers strike gold in Week 4, with each hitting that mark in another Eagles win.
I'm taking the underdog Ravens to defeat the Bills in a very high-scoring game. The difference in this contest is Lamar Jackson, who's nearly impossible to defend when he's playing like this. The Ravens have used several different offensive line combinations so far this season, but it doesn't seem to bother the fifth-year quarterback, who's averaging more than 11 yards per carry over the past two weeks. He's also very content to stay in the pocket and pick defenses apart. He'll get his again on Sunday, even with the Bills' top-ranked defense coming to town.
