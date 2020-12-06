NFL Week 13: What we learned from Sunday's games

1) Taysom Hill played his best game as a passer. The starting QB was slinging the ball all over the field, firing lasers over the middle and making strong-armed tosses outside the numbers. No long bombs connected, but Hill proved he could get through his reads against a defense that got little pressure. The signal-caller tossed his first TD pass since his college days at BYU in the first quarter. Hill was stellar on third downs, at one point completing 10-straight on the pivotal down, including several on long down-and-distances. Hill went 10-of-12 passing on third downs, and 13 of the Saints' 23 first downs on the game came from Hill's arm. The dual-threat completed 27-of-37 passing (73%) for 232 yards and two scores. He added 14 rushes for 83 yards. Most of the rushing attempts came late, as Sean Payton got his QB to commit to getting through his progression in the first half. It was a promising game if Payton truly has eyes on Hill being the full-time heir for Drew Brees. The Saints gobbled up 424 total yards, but did leave points on the field. Hill's biggest issue is fumbling. One botch came as the Saints were in scoring to position to put the game out of reach that Atlanta recovered. Hill fumbled again late, but it went out of bounds, saving a potential game-changing error. Those sorts of errors could have been killer against better opponents.
2) The Falcons kept the game close despite another good game from the Saints' defense. ATL struggled to get going early, with two three-and-outs to open the contest. New Orleans then forced a trio of field goals in the first half. The inability of Matt Ryan and Co. to turn FGs into TDs was the difference Sunday. A fourth-quarter touchdown broke a streak of 42 straight drives without allowing a TD by the Saints defense. Ryan did a better job getting the ball out against New Orleans than the previous loss, only being sacked three times -- five fewer than Week 11. Julio Jones (6/94) made some ridiculous catches and Calvin Ridley (5/108) added explosion as the Falcons stayed in the game into the fourth quarter despite going 5-of-13 on third downs. There are no moral victories in the NFC South rivalry, so having a shot late to pull the upset won't bring smiles to Atlanta. The Falcons going 1-of-4 in the red zone was the difference in the contest. The red area has been Atlanta's bugaboo all year, and it was no different against a good Saints D Sunday.
3) The win, coupled with a Chicago loss, clinched a playoff spot for Sean Payton's club. Next on the to-do list is the division title. The victory was the Saints' ninth straight win and kept them in line for the No. 1 overall seed. More impressive, New Orleans (10-2) moved to 3-0 with Hill under center, including two victories over rival Atlanta (4-8). Over the past two seasons, Payton has guided his team to an 8-0 record without Brees under center. The future HOF QB could return next week if he's healthy enough after a brutal ribs injury and lung issue. The Saints haven't lost an inch since Brees went on IR. A fresh return for the stretch run for the 41-year-old could be on tap next week.
1) The Matt Patricia Era was characterized by blown lead after blown lead. In the first game of interim coach Darrell Bevell's tenure, the Lions stormed back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit. With Bevell able to call his preferred game, Matthew Stafford unleashed a cavalcade of field-stretching passes that taxed the Bears defense. The Lions QB tossed for 402 yards, three TDs and one INT. It was Stafford's first game over 400 yards this season. A throwback game for the QB, Stafford divebombed the Bears defense, including a picture-perfect 49-yard TD to rookie Quintez Cephus. With Detroit down double-digits with less than five minutes remaining, Stafford quickly diced up Chicago, moving 96 yards in just 2:15, culminating with a Marvin Jones score to pull within three points. The impressive drive put pressure on a fragile Bears offense. When Chicago (5-7) crumbled, Detroit (5-7) took advantage. It was a reminder of the type of furious comebacks Stafford used to engineer in the pre-Patricia days.
2) If you wondered why Matt Nagy doesn't trust his quarterback, look no further than Mitchell Trubisky's fourth-quarter fumble that led directly to the loss. On third and four from his own 17-yard-line, the signal-caller dropped back, didn't feel the backside pressure, and was stripped by the Lions' Romeo Okwara. Detroit recovered the fumble, Adrian Peterson galloped in for his second rushing TD. A game the Bears were up comfortably most of the contest quickly became a defeat. The Bears scored on their first three possessions to jump out early. Trubisky completed 76.5% of his passes for 267 yards with a TD. And the ground game galloped for 140 yards. Chicago scored 30 points for the first time since Week 3. Inexplicably, Nagy's club still found a way to lose. The collapse was epitomized by David Montgomery after bowling over defenders all day, getting blown up on fourth and one with the game on the line. It was a complete collapse by all three phases in the fourth quarter.
3) Sunday marked the sixth-straight loss by the Bears. It all but wipes out Chicago's chances of competing for a playoff spot with four games left after a 5-1 start to the season. The latest loss by his club is likely to have Nagy in the hot seat in December. Few teams are as adrift as the Bears, who can't find solid QB play, and the defense has finally begun to crack. Nagy hasn't shown the ability to stop the slide. On the opposite end, the Lions battled for Bevell in the first game without Patricia. There were several times in the contest Detroit could have packed it in and headed home with a loss most expected. Instead, they fought back for a victory moving to 5-7, and a tie with the Bears in the division.
1) Tua Tagovailoa's first half reflected what was another week of limited practices. Save for Jakeem Grant's drop on catchable 46-yard bomb, the rookie, whose left thumb and wrist were heavily taped, floated several passes that fell incomplete or were nearly picked off. Going into halftime, he compiled 111 yards (12-of-19) as Miami (8-4) trailed, 7-6. But then the second half began and the Dolphins, along with their young QB, kicked it up a notch. Looking more comfortable after switching to a no-huddle offense, Tagovailoa led a half-opening TD drive that saw him hook up with Myles Gaskin for a 35-yard completion, his longest of the day. From there, K Jason Sanders chipped in two more FGs, giving him a perfect four-of-four stat line, to bolster Miami's victory. Going 1-of-10 on third-down and 1-of-4 in the red zone is a bit concerning, but the Fins' invigorated play coming out of half was promising to watch. Tagovailoa finished the game 26-of-39 for a career-high 296 yards and extended his streak of games without an INT (six).
2) You hate to see penalties overshadow the actual play on the field, but the yellow flags ran rampant in this one. In the first half alone, a combined 11 infractions were called. Just before halftime, an end-of-play dust-up involving Xavien Howard and Tyler Boyd that didn't appear like much at first glance led to the ejection of both. Up to that point, there had been a few chippy interactions, but most looked to be just in the heat of the moment. That all changed late in the third. A sideline-clearing brawl broke out following Bengals S Mike Thomas' second unnecessary roughness penalty for a second cheap shot to Grant on consecutive punt returns. Dolphins coach Brian Flores was among those on the field protesting Thomas' foolish actions; DeVante Parker was one of three players that were tossed. Once the dust settled, Miami's defense turned up the juice and squashed any chance of a Cincy comeback. On a much less egregious note, an illegal formation late in the second quarter robbed Dolphins P Matt Haack of a rushing TD and fans of a chance to see the special teams succeed deploying its famous "Mountaineer Shot," a la Week 13 of last season. Again, you hate to see it.
3) Unlike their opponent, the Bengals (2-9-1) offense turned in a second half that ultimately sunk any shot at an upset. Brandon Allen led a balanced attack -- 14 pass attempts, 13 rushes -- through the first two quarters. The journeyman completed nine passes for 137 yards, the bulk of which came on a career-best 72-yard catch-and-run TD for Boyd. Upon taking the field for its first series after halftime, Cincy spiraled out of control. Three straight three-and-outs, two of which came following sacks, stymied all attempts at building momentum; a fourth punt followed by a game-sealing INT made the bad much worse. Allen exited late after taking his fifth sack, bringing out Ryan Finley, who was sacked by Kyle Van Noy on his second snap. In all, Miami tallied two picks -- Howard, Nik Needham -- and a season-high six sacks while holding the Bengals to a season-low 196 total yards.
