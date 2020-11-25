Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 12

Christian McCaffrey took positive steps toward a return Wednesday but isn't quite ready for the playing field.

After the Panthers running back practiced in a non-contact jersey Wednesday, coach Matt Rhule told reporters CMC is not expected to play Sunday versus the Vikings.

"Christian got a couple of reps," Rhule said. "We are not really expecting him to play. We are just trying to get him comfortable."

The All-Pro did not practice last week and missed his second straight game due to a shoulder injury. He previously missed six games with an ankle injury. McCaffrey hurt the shoulder in his first game back in Week 9.

Carolina has more encouraging news surrounding its starting quarterback.

Teddy Bridgewater﻿, who's been dealing with a knee sprain, was full-go in practice Wednesday and Rhule said he's expected to play this weekend. The veteran was a game-time decision for last week's win over the Lions, ultimately sitting out in favor of P.J. Walker.