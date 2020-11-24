Chargers to designate RB Austin Ekeler to return from injured reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to welcome a friendly face back to their backfield in the weeks ahead.

Los Angeles plans to designate running back ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ to return from injured reserve this week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation.

It's not yet clear if Ekeler will play Sunday against Buffalo, but Ekeler will practice for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury that has kept him out since Week 4, Pelissero added.

The loss of Ekeler forced the Chargers to rely on the contributions of ﻿Joshua Kelley﻿, Justin Jackson and ﻿Kalen Ballage﻿, who have combined to rush for 677 yards on 196 attempts with Kelley accounting for 102 of those rushes. Despite not having Ekeler, Los Angeles is tied for 10th in the NFL in rushing yards per game, though it is 28th in rushing yards gained per play.