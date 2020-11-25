Colts place DeForest Buckner on reserve/COVID list; Philip Rivers (toe) DNP

The status for one of the Colts' best players is in doubt for Sunday's showdown with the Titans.

Indianapolis placed defensive lineman DeForest Buckner on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

Buckner has been a key cog in what has been one of this NFL's top defensive units this season. He's collected 41 tackles and 16 quarterback hits through his first 10 games in Indy, after being traded from the 49ers during free agency. His absence would be a major blow for the league's third-ranked rush defense against leading rusher Derrick Henry.

The Colts already practiced Wednesday without quarterback Philip Rivers. He's getting a couple of days off with the hope that he won't need more.

Coach Frank Reich said Rivers was held out as a precaution but could practice if needed after he bruised his toe in this past Sunday's win against the Packers.

Thursday is a scheduled day off for the whole team. The key day, of course, is Sunday. First place in the AFC South will be at stake when Indianapolis hosts Tennessee, both of which are 7-3.